Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsgov youngkin announces virginia initiative for semiconductor and microelectronics ecosystem
Virginia

Youngkin announces initiative for semiconductor, microelectronics ecosystem

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Tryfonov – stock.adobe.com)

The formation of the Virginia Alliance for Semiconductor Technology (VAST) was announced today.

Next week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin will travel to Taiwan, Japan and South Korea in his formation international trade mission as governor of Virginia. In Asia, he will meet with industry leaders about why the Commonwealth is the best place for the semiconductor and microelectronics ecosystem to thrive in the U.S.

VAST will provide 25,000 hours of hands-on lab and equipment training, 500 fast-track workforce certifications and 100 internship opportunities in the next three years.

Industry and university partners will come together to create new workforce development opportunities and expand access to cleanrooms, labs and equipment for training and research & development by faculty, students and entrepreneurs. Virginia Tech will lead the initiative and encompass a broad alliance across leading educational institutions including UVA, George Mason, VCU, Norfolk State University and Northern Virginia Community College.

“Virginia is stepping up to lead the way by investing in key initiatives that will deliver STEM talent to a robust and growing workforce across the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said. “Together, our private and public sector partnerships will create new opportunities in semiconductors, microelectronics and nanotechnology to drive critically important economic sectors and technology leadership. I look forward to collaborating with the many schools in Virginia that are producing research and highly-trained students that will accelerate the development of our VAST ecosystem.”

The initiative’s primary focus will be job-ready workforce training, especially for veterans and under-served communities,

“Virginia is a great home for chips, microelectronics and technology,” Virginia Tech Professor Masoud Agah, founding director of VAST, said. “There is a lot we can do regionally, and together we can do a lot more. This alliance leverages our collective strengths and mobilizes partners throughout the state.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Magnolia Rose growing, planning for teen outreach and home for sex trafficking survivors
2 Zoning compliance for Waynesboro B Street homeless encampment ‘will take time’
3 Youngkin going all in on 2023 General Assembly races: What he’s really focused on
4 Mailbag: Reader brings up First Amendment concerns with basketball coach tattoo issue
5 Podcast: Jerry Ratcliffe on induction this weekend into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Latest News

tess majors
Culture

New album from Tess Majors, ‘The Voice Memos,’ earns praise from Rolling Stone

Chris Graham
covid-19
Virginia

CDC updates COVID-19 vaccine guidance for people at higher risk of severe illness

Chris Graham

New COVID-19 guidance from the CDC now allows people who are at higher risk for severe illness to receive an optional additional dose of the bivalent mRNA vaccine.

U.S./World

House members push for clarification on tax credit for offshore wind industry

Rebecca Barnabi

As part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, Congress identified offshore wind as separately eligible for the Investment Tax Credit (ITC).

eli lev garage
Culture

Eli Lev to perform at The Garage in Charlottesville on May 12

Crystal Graham
hr mpo metropolitan planning organization
Local

Feedback requested on Harrisonburg Rockingham long-range transportation plan

Crystal Graham
devin darrington
Sports

UVA football alum Devin Darrington making the most out of XFL opportunity

Chris Graham
russia
U.S./World

Support human rights: U.S. lawmakers insist on federal support to free Russian dissident

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy