Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces latest round of new government appointments

Lots more names added to the lists of people serving in Virginia government were announced on Friday by the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Three were added to the governor’s extended inner circle:

Frank Green, II, Special Assistant, Office of the Children’s Ombudsman

Cecilia Damian, Director of Constituent Services

Linda Jackson, Director, Department of Forensic Science

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AND RELATED DISORDERS COMMISSION

Leslie Bowie of Williamsburg, community volunteer, Alzheimer’s Association, Southeastern VA Chapter

AUCTIONEERS BOARD

Adrianna Cowan-Waddy of Orange, Broker and Co-Owner, Cowan Realty, Inc.

BOARD OF REGENTS OF GUNSTON HALL

Susan Seabury Aselage of St. Louis, Missouri, community volunteer

Virginia Doughton Finley of Raleigh, North Carolina, community volunteer

Nancy Stutsman Lamb of Barnstable, Massachusetts, community volunteer

Claudia Stewart Lane of Northfield, Illinois, faculty, Chicago Botanic Gardens

Ashley Manning Merrill of Tampa, Florida Retired, Banking Executive, Bank of America

Virginia Carswell Nicholson of Marietta, Georgia, community volunteer

Nancy Kelly White of Knoxville, Tennessee, community volunteer

BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE FRONTIER CULTURE MUSEUM OF VIRGINIA

Ned Ruby of Staunton, retired Vice-President and Division Manager, Liphart Steel

BOARD FOR WASTE MANAGEMENT FACILITY OPERATORS

Rebekah Ellen Clark Thacker of Yorktown, retired Executive Director of the Peninsula SPCA

BOARD FOR WATERWORKS AND WASTEWATER WORKS OPERATORS AND ONSITE SEWAGE SYSTEM PROFESSIONALS

Pamela Pruett of Warrenton, President, Environmental Systems Consulting, LLC

BROWN V. BOARD OF EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS COMMITTEE

Joan Johns Cobbs of Farmville, community advocate

CLEAN ENERGY ADVISORY BOARD

Meade Browder, Jr., of Henrico, Senior Assistant Attorney General, Office of the Attorney General

Thomas Turner of Suffolk, Virginia State Director, Conservatives for Clean Energy

LOCAL GOVERNMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO THE CHESAPEAKE BAY EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

The Honorable Sheila S. Noll of York County, Member, York County Board of Supervisors, District 2

MOTOR VEHICLE DEALER BOARD

M’Lissa L. Dunn of Kilmarnock, Vice President, Dunn-Rite Auto Group

Chip Lindsay of Alexandria, President and Owner, Lindsay Automotive Group

Tim Pohanka of Fredericksburg, Chief Operating Officer, Pohanka Automotive Group

OFFICE OF NEW AMERICANS ADVISORY BOARD

Cuong Nguyen of Henrico, teacher, Vinh-Son Liem Vietnamese School

PUBLIC GUARDIAN AND CONSERVATOR ADVISORY BOARD

The Honorable Mary Jane Hall of Norfolk, Judge of the Circuit Court of the City of Norfolk

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA ENERGY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Brad Kreps of Abingdon, Clinch Valley Program Director, The Nature Conservancy

STATE REHABILITATION COUNCIL FOR THE BLIND AND VISION IMPAIRED

Gerald Meredith of Chesterfield, retired Correctional Officer, Virginia Department of Corrections

Francisco Semiao of Fairfax, Director of Regulatory Affairs for Washington, DC, MedStar Health

TASK FORCE FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF THE HISTORY OF FORMERLY ENSLAVED AFRICAN AMERICANS IN VIRGINIA

Roger Cheeks of Chesapeake, Senior Director of Outreach, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

Brenton Hammond of Alexandria, Defense Contractor

Jonathan W. White of Newport News, Professor of American Studies, Christopher Newport University

TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT COMMISSION OF HAMPTON ROADS

Anthony Goodwin of Portsmouth, Owner, G&A Marketing and Real Estate Services

VETERANS SERVICES FOUNDATION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Craig Colucci of Virginia Beach, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired); Owner, D-BAT Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA ASIAN ADVISORY BOARD

Go Eun Kang of McLean, President, Omni Financial Risk Management, Inc

VIRGINIA DATA ADVISORY COMMISSION

Suzanne Tills of Elkton, Chief Information Officer, City of Fredericksburg

VIRGINIA INTERAGENCY COORDINATING COUNCIL

Dawn P. Ault of Ashland, Executive Director, Virginia Head Start Association

Christina Harrison of Bristol, Early Intervention Program Manager and Early Intervention Practitioner, Commonwealth Children’s Services

VIRGINIA MILITARY ADVISORY COUNCIL

Jenny Jacobs of Williamsburg, Faculty, Walsingham Academy

VIRGINIA STEM EDUCATION ADVISORY BOARD