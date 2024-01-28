Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces latest round of new government appointments

Lots more names added to the lists of people serving in Virginia government were announced on Friday by the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Three were added to the governor’s extended inner circle:
- Frank Green, II, Special Assistant, Office of the Children’s Ombudsman
- Cecilia Damian, Director of Constituent Services
- Linda Jackson, Director, Department of Forensic Science
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AND RELATED DISORDERS COMMISSION
- Leslie Bowie of Williamsburg, community volunteer, Alzheimer’s Association, Southeastern VA Chapter
AUCTIONEERS BOARD
- Adrianna Cowan-Waddy of Orange, Broker and Co-Owner, Cowan Realty, Inc.
BOARD OF REGENTS OF GUNSTON HALL
- Susan Seabury Aselage of St. Louis, Missouri, community volunteer
- Virginia Doughton Finley of Raleigh, North Carolina, community volunteer
- Nancy Stutsman Lamb of Barnstable, Massachusetts, community volunteer
- Claudia Stewart Lane of Northfield, Illinois, faculty, Chicago Botanic Gardens
- Ashley Manning Merrill of Tampa, Florida Retired, Banking Executive, Bank of America
- Virginia Carswell Nicholson of Marietta, Georgia, community volunteer
- Nancy Kelly White of Knoxville, Tennessee, community volunteer
BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE FRONTIER CULTURE MUSEUM OF VIRGINIA
- Ned Ruby of Staunton, retired Vice-President and Division Manager, Liphart Steel
BOARD FOR WASTE MANAGEMENT FACILITY OPERATORS
- Rebekah Ellen Clark Thacker of Yorktown, retired Executive Director of the Peninsula SPCA
BOARD FOR WATERWORKS AND WASTEWATER WORKS OPERATORS AND ONSITE SEWAGE SYSTEM PROFESSIONALS
- Pamela Pruett of Warrenton, President, Environmental Systems Consulting, LLC
BROWN V. BOARD OF EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS COMMITTEE
- Joan Johns Cobbs of Farmville, community advocate
CLEAN ENERGY ADVISORY BOARD
- Meade Browder, Jr., of Henrico, Senior Assistant Attorney General, Office of the Attorney General
- Thomas Turner of Suffolk, Virginia State Director, Conservatives for Clean Energy
LOCAL GOVERNMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO THE CHESAPEAKE BAY EXECUTIVE COUNCIL
- The Honorable Sheila S. Noll of York County, Member, York County Board of Supervisors, District 2
MOTOR VEHICLE DEALER BOARD
- M’Lissa L. Dunn of Kilmarnock, Vice President, Dunn-Rite Auto Group
- Chip Lindsay of Alexandria, President and Owner, Lindsay Automotive Group
- Tim Pohanka of Fredericksburg, Chief Operating Officer, Pohanka Automotive Group
OFFICE OF NEW AMERICANS ADVISORY BOARD
- Cuong Nguyen of Henrico, teacher, Vinh-Son Liem Vietnamese School
PUBLIC GUARDIAN AND CONSERVATOR ADVISORY BOARD
- The Honorable Mary Jane Hall of Norfolk, Judge of the Circuit Court of the City of Norfolk
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA ENERGY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
- Brad Kreps of Abingdon, Clinch Valley Program Director, The Nature Conservancy
STATE REHABILITATION COUNCIL FOR THE BLIND AND VISION IMPAIRED
- Gerald Meredith of Chesterfield, retired Correctional Officer, Virginia Department of Corrections
- Francisco Semiao of Fairfax, Director of Regulatory Affairs for Washington, DC, MedStar Health
TASK FORCE FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF THE HISTORY OF FORMERLY ENSLAVED AFRICAN AMERICANS IN VIRGINIA
- Roger Cheeks of Chesapeake, Senior Director of Outreach, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
- Brenton Hammond of Alexandria, Defense Contractor
- Jonathan W. White of Newport News, Professor of American Studies, Christopher Newport University
TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT COMMISSION OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Anthony Goodwin of Portsmouth, Owner, G&A Marketing and Real Estate Services
VETERANS SERVICES FOUNDATION BOARD OF TRUSTEES
- Craig Colucci of Virginia Beach, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired); Owner, D-BAT Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA ASIAN ADVISORY BOARD
- Go Eun Kang of McLean, President, Omni Financial Risk Management, Inc
VIRGINIA DATA ADVISORY COMMISSION
- Suzanne Tills of Elkton, Chief Information Officer, City of Fredericksburg
VIRGINIA INTERAGENCY COORDINATING COUNCIL
- Dawn P. Ault of Ashland, Executive Director, Virginia Head Start Association
- Christina Harrison of Bristol, Early Intervention Program Manager and Early Intervention Practitioner, Commonwealth Children’s Services
VIRGINIA MILITARY ADVISORY COUNCIL
- Jenny Jacobs of Williamsburg, Faculty, Walsingham Academy
VIRGINIA STEM EDUCATION ADVISORY BOARD
- Rashid E. Farrell of Arlington, HR Executive