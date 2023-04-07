Countries
Glow in the Park returns to The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium Saturday

Crystal Graham
Published date:

glow in the park virgina aquariumThe Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach has released tickets for its 2023 season of Glow in the Park with the first event on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are thrilled to bring back Glow in the Park for another season,” said Darlene Zimble, park manager. “Our guests love the different themes we offer, from Top 40 and Movie Themes, to 70s, 80s, 90s and more.”

The 17 trails at The Adventure Park consist of 258 various challenges in the trees, including bridges, tightropes, ladders, and 33 ziplines. The longest zipline runs 315 feet and crosses Owls Creek for a spectacular view.

Participants wear harnesses with clips that connect to the trail’s safety system, ensuring that they are always locked on to the course until they reach the end.  The main trails are designed for ages 5 to adult.

Glow in the Park will be held Friday and Saturday nights through the spring, with additional dates planned for the summer schedule.

The Virginia Aquarium is located at 801 General Booth Blvd. in Virginia Beach.

Tickets for Glow in the Park are available at myadventurepark.com/VBAP.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

