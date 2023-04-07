Glow in the Park returns to The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium Saturday

The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach has released tickets for its 2023 season of Glow in the Park with the first event on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are thrilled to bring back Glow in the Park for another season,” said Darlene Zimble, park manager. “Our guests love the different themes we offer, from Top 40 and Movie Themes, to 70s, 80s, 90s and more.”

The 17 trails at The Adventure Park consist of 258 various challenges in the trees, including bridges, tightropes, ladders, and 33 ziplines. The longest zipline runs 315 feet and crosses Owls Creek for a spectacular view.

Participants wear harnesses with clips that connect to the trail’s safety system, ensuring that they are always locked on to the course until they reach the end. The main trails are designed for ages 5 to adult.

Glow in the Park will be held Friday and Saturday nights through the spring, with additional dates planned for the summer schedule.

The Virginia Aquarium is located at 801 General Booth Blvd. in Virginia Beach.

Tickets for Glow in the Park are available at myadventurepark.com/VBAP.