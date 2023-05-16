Georgia restaurant owners charged with labor trafficking, face 20 years in prison

A Georgia couple has been charged with conspiring to commit labor trafficking in connection with their operation of two Mexican restaurants, Sabor A Mexico in Fayetteville, Ga., and Sabor A Mexico in Fairburn, Ga.

Between March 2021 and October 2022, Efrain Gonzalez, 40, and Estella Gonzalez, 34, both of Peachtree City, Ga., are alleged to have used force, threats of force, coercion and abuse of law and legal process to compel victims to engage in forced labor, and that the couple engaged in alien smuggling for commercial gain.

The charge of forced labor carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.