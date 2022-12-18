Menu
news george mason rides tight d to 62 56 win over tulane five straight wins for the patriots
Sports

George Mason rides tight D to 62-56 win over Tulane: Five straight wins for the Patriots

Chris Graham
Published:

George MasonGeorge Mason held Tulane to 33.9 percent shooting in a stifling 62-56 win on Saturday in Chicago at the United Center.

Mason (7-4, KenPom: 123) has now won five straight after a 2-4 start.

Victor Bailey Jr. led the Patriots with 19 points, shooting 5-of-9 from three-point range.

Tulane (6-4, KenPom: 94) was just 2-of-18 from three in the defeat.

Mason also got a nice all-around game from Josh Oduro, who stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks, with nine of those points coming in the final six minutes of action.

With his seventh point of the contest, Oduro became the 40th player in program history to score 1,000 career points in a Mason uniform.

DeVon Cooper chipped in eight points and dished out a career-best seven assists, while junior Ronald Polite III added five assists in 31 minutes.

Polite also helpled hold Tulane leading scorer Jalen Cook (20.8 ppg) to just 11 points on 20 shots (4-of-20 FG).

George Mason now heads south within the Commonwealth to renew a historic rivalry with Old Dominion on Wednesday.

Tip-off between the Patriots and Monarchs is set for 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

