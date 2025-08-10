MAGA Congressman Ben Cline thinks Donald Trump deserves praise for negotiating these dubious “trade deals.”

“In just six months, President Trump locked in historic trade deals with the UK, Japan, Indonesia, the EU, the Philippines, and Vietnam. That’s real leadership, meanwhile Joe Biden wasn’t allowed a seat at the table,” Cline tweeted last week.

Before we join Cline in the accolades, here are some inconvenient facts to consider:

The Trump administration claims historic tariff hikes and trade deals with EU, Japan, Philippines, but lacks detailed agreements or written documentation.

Japan’s 5.5 trillion yen investment pledge faces ambiguity over profit-sharing ratios and funding structure, described as “loans and investments” without specifics.

Vietnam and Indonesia reject U.S. tariff claims while disputing mineral export commitments, highlighting gaps between administration statements and partner confirmations.

Lack of transparency risks undermining party unity and corporate trust, as key provisions remain unverified and negotiations on critical sectors continue.

And sorry, Congressman. All of these “deals” involve increases in tariffs on products imported from these countries – meaning, ultimately, higher prices for American consumers, especially those least able to afford them. Your Sixth District constituents are not exempt.

Although businesses have so far absorbed the brunt of new tariffs, by covering higher costs themselves or relying on earlier stockpiles of inventory to keep them going, that is quickly changing. Major retailers, including Costco, Williams-Sonoma and Target, that loaded up on products earlier in the year are beginning to deplete those reserves, analysts say.

Walmart, the country’s largest retailer, has begun marking up baby gear, kitchenware and toys. Nike is raising prices on some of its shoes, and many others are beginning to warn consumers that price increases are around the corner. Procter & Gamble, the maker of Tide laundry detergent, Pampers diapers and Oral-B toothbrushes, said it would start raising prices in August on some products by about 2.5 percent to help offset $1 billion in tariff costs this year.

And finally, Congressman: please read Article 1, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution, which clearly grants Congress, not the President, the authority to set tariffs. Even if it had been cut out of the original at the National Archives, you would be able to find it in the copy you claim to carry with you everywhere you go.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.