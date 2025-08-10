Home Gene Zitver: Ben Cline goes along with Donald Trump’s tariff fantasy
Local, Politics, U.S. & World

Gene Zitver: Ben Cline goes along with Donald Trump’s tariff fantasy

Chris Graham
Published date:
ben cline
Ben Cline. Photo: © lev radin/Shutterstock

MAGA Congressman Ben Cline thinks Donald Trump deserves praise for negotiating these dubious “trade deals.”

“In just six months, President Trump locked in historic trade deals with the UK, Japan, Indonesia, the EU, the Philippines, and Vietnam. That’s real leadership, meanwhile Joe Biden wasn’t allowed a seat at the table,” Cline tweeted last week.

Before we join Cline in the accolades, here are some inconvenient facts to consider:

  • The Trump administration claims historic tariff hikes and trade deals with EU, Japan, Philippines, but lacks detailed agreements or written documentation.
  • Partners dispute U.S. claims of investment commitments, with the EU clarifying zero-tariff benefits apply only to limited products like aircraft.
  • Japan’s 5.5 trillion yen investment pledge faces ambiguity over profit-sharing ratios and funding structure, described as “loans and investments” without specifics.
  • Vietnam and Indonesia reject U.S. tariff claims while disputing mineral export commitments, highlighting gaps between administration statements and partner confirmations.
  • Lack of transparency risks undermining party unity and corporate trust, as key provisions remain unverified and negotiations on critical sectors continue.

And sorry, Congressman. All of these “deals” involve increases in tariffs on products imported from these countries – meaning, ultimately, higher prices for American consumers, especially those least able to afford them. Your Sixth District constituents are not exempt.

Although businesses have so far absorbed the brunt of new tariffs, by covering higher costs themselves or relying on earlier stockpiles of inventory to keep them going, that is quickly changing. Major retailers, including Costco, Williams-Sonoma and Target, that loaded up on products earlier in the year are beginning to deplete those reserves, analysts say.

…..

Walmart, the country’s largest retailer, has begun marking up baby gear, kitchenware and toys. Nike is raising prices on some of its shoes, and many others are beginning to warn consumers that price increases are around the corner. Procter & Gamble, the maker of Tide laundry detergent, Pampers diapers and Oral-B toothbrushes, said it would start raising prices in August on some products by about 2.5 percent to help offset $1 billion in tariff costs this year.

And finally, Congressman: please read Article 1, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution, which clearly grants Congress, not the President, the authority to set tariffs. Even if it had been cut out of the original at the National Archives, you would be able to find it in the copy you claim to carry with you everywhere you go.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, labeled "fringe media" by the mainstream, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

daniel hope Garth Newel Music Center
Arts, Local

Violinist Daniel Hope performing at the Garth Newel Music Center

Chris Graham
vdot road
Local, Public Safety

VDOT: Local road construction, maintenance schedule for Aug. 11-15

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its schedule of road work for Augusta County, Rockbridge County and Rockingham County for the coming week.

fascism
Politics, U.S. & World

Theft of a Nation: How the Deep State swamp is stealing the people’s power

John Whitehead

Don’t be fooled: the madness, mayhem and malice unfolding in America is not politics as usual. It’s not partisan hardball. It’s not bureaucratic overreach.

donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Trump has a bright idea that will eliminate DC’s homeless problem: Ship ’em out of town

Chris Graham
jesus is not god
Local

Waynesboro: That’s some billboard you got there greeting visitors into town

Chris Graham
Local

‘Community treasures’: Staunton breaks ground on new Gypsy Hill Park Pool

Rebecca Barnabi
Clay and Paula Greene
Economy, Local

Augusta County farm couple honored by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status