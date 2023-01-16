Gas prices up, slightly, this week: Where is the long-term trend headed?

Gas prices are up again, modestly, this week, with GasBuddy measuring the average across the U.S. up 2.5 cents per gallon over the past week, to $3.28 per gallon.

Virginia actually saw a slight decrease of 2.4 cents per gallon, to $3.15 per gallon, according to the GasBuddy data.

Diesel is down 7.2 cents per gallon over the past week, to $4.56 per gallon.

Gas prices may “nudge up slightly” in the week ahead in some areas, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, but the longer-term forecast is for a decline.

“Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected, but with COVID cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived,” De Haan said.