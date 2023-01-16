Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news gas prices up slightly this week where is the long term trend headed
State/National

Gas prices up, slightly, this week: Where is the long-term trend headed?

Chris Graham
Published:
gas
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices are up again, modestly, this week, with GasBuddy measuring the average across the U.S. up 2.5 cents per gallon over the past week, to $3.28 per gallon.

Virginia actually saw a slight decrease of 2.4 cents per gallon, to $3.15 per gallon, according to the GasBuddy data.

Diesel is down 7.2 cents per gallon over the past week, to $4.56 per gallon.

Gas prices may “nudge up slightly” in the week ahead in some areas, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, but the longer-term forecast is for a decline.

“Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected, but with COVID cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived,” De Haan said.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

electric vehicle

Analysis: Rating the 2023 EV models to help you get the best bang for your bucks
Opinion
baltimore ravens

Baltimore Ravens, in game of inches, drop AFC Wild Card game to Cincinnati Bengals
Scott German

Baltimore found out Sunday night that football is indeed a game of inches. The Ravens’ 24-17 AFC gut-wrenching AFC Wild Card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals proved it.

casey morsell
,

How are recent UVA Hoops transfers doing with their new schools?
Scott Ratcliffe

Former Virginia forward Justin McKoy was booed mercilessly in his return to John Paul Jones Arena earlier this week.

ben vander plas
,

Bennett, in FSU postgame, addresses Vander Plas starting, Franklin’s good play of late
Chris Graham
classified documents
,

The next president we elect needs to make us a promise on classified documents
Chris Graham
sam brunelle
,

Women’s Basketball: Virginia rallies from 11 down, defeats Boston College, 66-50
Chris Graham
acc basketball

Central Virginia duo earning minutes in rotation as freshmen at Syracuse
Scott Ratcliffe