Gas prices are up sharply, more than 10 cents a gallon in Virginia and nationally, from a week ago, but, good news: the Trump tariffs are killing the economy to the point that gas prices will be coming down dramatically in the next few weeks.

No, that’s not really good news.

“If tariffs aren’t scaled back soon, the national average could fall below $3 per gallon in the weeks ahead, with no clear indication of how long it might stay there as market volatility persists,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which has the national average of a gallon of gas at $3.21 today.

The average in Virginia is $3.08 per gallon.

Both are up 10.6 cents per gallon from a week ago.

The national average price of diesel has increased 3.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.59 per gallon.

Gas prices go down during economic downturns because economic downturns translate into fewer goods being shipped and trucked, and more people out of work and not needing to drive as much.

Basically, simple supply and demand.

That’s why it’s not good news that gas prices are going down because of the Trumpcession.

I mean, it’s good that gas will cost less, but it doesn’t matter much if you can’t afford to go anywhere.

