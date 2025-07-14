Gas prices have ticked up a smidge over the past week, two cents per gallon nationally, with an increase in oil prices as the driving factor.

GasBuddy has the national average at $3.11 per gallon, which is still down half a cent from the average a month ago.

Virginia drivers are paying 4.3 cents per gallon less than last week, with the statewide average at $2.99 per gallon.

Folks in Waynesboro, where I live, are still paying $3.10 a gallon, the second-highest rate in our local area.

Greene County is at an average of $3.13 a gallon.

The national average price of diesel has increased 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.676 per gallon.

The reason for that, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “diesel inventories are considerably tighter, keeping upward pressure on diesel prices.”

“While renewed tariff discussions could weigh on oil markets due to concerns about economic growth, absent any major developments, we expect the national average to remain rangebound in the low-$3 per gallon area, where it has spent much of the summer,” De Haan said.