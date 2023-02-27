Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news gas prices back down this week but could be headed back up in the short term
U.S./World

Gas prices back down this week, but could be headed back up in the short term

Chris Graham
Published:
Gas prices
(© fred goldstein – stock.adobe.com)

The gas price yo-yo is trending back down this week, with gas prices nationally down 4.3 cents per gallon since last Monday, to $3.33 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

That price point is down 17.6 cents per gallon from a month ago.

The average in Virginia is down 8.3 cents per gallon over the last week, to $3.12 a gallon.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.38 per gallon.

The decreases are a function of futures traders still worried about the recession that economists have been telling us is coming for the past 18 months.

“The national average has resumed its decline after a pause last week as oil and wholesale gasoline prices fell on worrisome inflation figures showing the Fed likely to ramp up rates to slow inflation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The trend for the near future: “Tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually,” De Haan said, “but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”

GasBuddy data is accessible at prices.GasBuddy.com.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain

Latest News

richmond virginia
Virginia

Richmond Police identify shooting victim found in West Broad Street alley

Chris Graham
student loan relief
U.S./World

Student loan borrowers plan overnight stay outside the Supreme Court

Crystal Graham

More than a hundred allies will gather outside the Supreme Court ahead of Tuesday’s hearings on legal challenges to Biden’s student debt relief program.

us china
Virginia

Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain

Chris Graham

Virginia’s current governor, Glenn Youngkin, turned down a new Ford plant and 2,500 jobs, citing unfounded fears of Chinese Community Party influence.

virginia economy
Virginia

Government contractor moving headquarters to Fairfax County

Chris Graham
Ryan Blankenship
Local

Missing Chesapeake man may be in Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta County area

Chris Graham
acc basketball
Sports

Suddenly tight ACC Basketball race comes down to the final week of the regular season

Scott German
baseball
Sports

Baseball: #19 UVA, VMI complete sweeps, #14 Virginia Tech, Liberty notch wins

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy