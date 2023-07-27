Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
From farms to bottles: Researchers look to create second life for spoiled berries
Virginia

From farms to bottles: Researchers look to create second life for spoiled berries

Crystal Graham
Published date:
blackberry on vine
Experts in the Virginia Tech Flavor Lab in the Department of Food Science and Technology are partnering with those in the Small Fruit Research and Extension Program at the Hampton Roads Agricultural Research and Extension Center to develop a new trellis system for blackberry production and produce beverage recipes for blackberries that may be “past their prime.” Photo by Sam Dean for Virginia Tech.

Virginia is a key contributor to the berry production industry in the United States with a suitable climate and soil type for growing blueberries and blackberries.

Researchers at Virginia Tech are testing the best practices for growing berries and extending their life through a project titled “A New Way of Growing and Utilizing Blackberry: From Farms to Bottles.”

Experts in the flavor lab in the Department of Food Science and Technology are partnering with those in the small fruit research and extension program at the Hampton Roads Agricultural Research and Extension Center to develop a new trellis system for blackberry production and produce beverage recipes for blackberries that may be past their prime.

“Virginia blackberry growers struggle with the handling and utilization of quality-compromised blackberry fruits,” said Yun Yin, a flavor chemist and assistant professor in the Department of Food Science and Technology. “Blackberry beverage products, such as kombucha, will be a good revenue source for growers.”

However, traditional methods of making kombucha, a fermented tea, require expensive equipment and a lot of time and effort, Yin said. To make the process easier, the research team will develop easy beverage recipes as value-added products to sell at different market venues. The approach is expected to increase farmers’ revenue from appropriately growing and utilizing blackberries.

Jayesh Samtani, a small fruit production specialist at the Hampton Roads Agricultural Research and Extension Center, will oversee the growing methods.

The project will do the following:

  • Develop a new trellis system for blackberry production suitable for small farms and evaluate the fruit yield, quality and chemical composition
  • Build straightforward training fliers for this new growing method and distribute to regional producers through Virginia Cooperative Extension efforts
  • Develop blackberry-based beverages from quality-compromised fruits using easy recipes

The project is expected to be completed by September 2024.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 No injuries, but cat unaccounted for, after apartment fire in Albemarle County
2 Mega Millions lottery drawing set for Friday night nears $1 billion jackpot
3 Tuberville, Manchin introduce bill to save the NCAA: This isn’t going to end well
4 ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips sidesteps questions on Northwestern hazing scandal
5 Staunton-Augusta YMCA to break ground for youth development site

Latest News

glenn youngkin border
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin, playing politics with your tax dollars, takes part in border photo op

Chris Graham
aggressive driver gesturing
Virginia

Road rage, aggression on the rise; three shooting victims this year in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Gesturing, shouting, threatening, or worse, has become far too common for drivers on roadways in Virginia and throughout the United States.

college football
Sports

VMI Football picked to finish last in SoCon in Year 1 of Danny Rocco era

Chris Graham

VMI isn’t getting any love heading into Year 1 of the Danny Rocco era, with the Keydets picked to finish last in both the coaches and media polls, which were released on Thursday.

mental health support
Local

Harrisonburg on track to better address mental, behavioral health challenges with ARPA funds

Crystal Graham
supreme court
U.S. News

U.S. Supreme Court lifts stay blocking Mountain Valley Pipeline construction

Chris Graham
aquaponics
Culture, Virginia

New aquaponics facility in Virginia to provide fresh food to food bank, schools

Crystal Graham
solar farm
Business, Politics, U.S. News

Lawmakers take lead in transition to clean energy with legislation to lower costs

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy