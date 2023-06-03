Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfree summer camp gives young women a closer look at careers in fire rescue
Culture

Free summer camp gives young women a closer look at careers in fire, rescue

Crystal Graham
Published date:
fire
(© Peter Kim – stock.adobe.com)

The Charlottesville Fire Department has struggled to hire women firefighters and EMTs. In 2020, the department only had three females in the department. Since then, CFD has hired nine women, bringing the total to 12.

Nationwide, there have been similar struggles, with only 9 percent of the estimated 1,041,200 firefighters nationwide being women.

The Charlottesville Fire Department is hosting its Girls Fire & Rescue Camp for the second year in an effort to encourage girls to seek career opportunities in fire service.

The three-day camp runs July 17-19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Rising grades 7 to 12 in the City of Charlottesville are welcome to participate in the free camp.

Young women participating in the camp will learn CPR, train in fire/EMS simulations and participate in team-building exercises.

The camp will provide mentorship and aims to instill confidence and strengthen leadership skills.

Applications are due by June 26.

To  learn more or apply, click here.

Summer camp to pair girls with women who have careers in fire and rescue

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Residents rally in Staunton against gun violence in the U.S.
2 Update: Chief Medical Examiner identifies skeletal remains found in Augusta County
3 Environmental groups blast Biden capitulation to Manchin on Mountain Valley Pipeline
4 U.S. Senate says no to Biden’s student debt relief plan for Americans
5 Augusta County: Woman in custody after standoff with sheriff’s deputies

Latest News

refugees immigrants
U.S./World

Miyares joins political suit filed by Republican AGs over restrictive Biden asylum policy

Chris Graham
hurricane season
Virginia

Whether you live on the coast or inland, Virginians urged to prepare for hurricane season

Crystal Graham

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is joining the voices urging Virginians to prepare now for this year’s hurricane season which lasts through Nov. 30.

massey cancer center vcu
Virginia

VCU Massey Cancer Center designation to bring more access, clinical trials to Richmond area

Crystal Graham

CU Massey Cancer Center has been designated a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute.

cm punk collision
Sports

The CM Punk Effect: Why Tony Khan desperately needs his top draw back

Chris Graham
depression
U.S./World

Congress stepping in to reduce suicide, working to create grants for nets on bridges

Crystal Graham
birds
Local

Be on the lookout for harmful algae blooms in natural water this summer

Crystal Graham
jan. 6 capitol insurrection
U.S./World

Conspirators for the Constitution: When anti-government speech becomes sedition

John Whitehead

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy