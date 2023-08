Customers of the Ivy Material Utilization Center in Charlottesville may pick up free mulch while supplies last.

The mulch is available courtesy of the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority at 4576 Dick Woods Road.

The mulch is from local trees and vegetation with no dyes. It is produced from grinding vegetative debris that has been brought to the facility.

No purchase is necessary.

For more information, visit: https://www.rivanna.org/ivy-material-utilization-center-muc/