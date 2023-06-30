Countries
newsfrednats shut out salem 2 0 to snap five game losing skid
Sports

FredNats shut out Salem, 2-0, to snap five-game losing skid

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Fredericksburg Nationals shut out the Salem Red Sox, 2-0, on Thursday, to snap a five-game losing streak.

Salem starter Noah Dean danced out of some trouble in the first two innings. The southpaw walked six batters in just 1.2 innings of work, but managed to avoid any damage.

For the Freddies, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, lefty Erik Tolman made his 2023 debut and was spectacular. He breezed through four shutout innings, surrendering just one base hit while walking none to keep Fredericksburg and Salem, the Low-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, tied at 0-0.

The Nats finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Shortstop Armando Cruz opened the frame by working to a 2-2 count, before depositing his first home run of the year on to the home run porch in left field to put the FredNats up 1-0.

Another new National, Bubba Hall, made his season debut in relief of Tolman, and worked a pair of scoreless innings to preserve the 1-0 edge. Then in the eighth, Branden Boissiere singled, and later moved to second on a passed ball. Wilmer Perez flipped a two-strike pitch down the left field line, driving in Boissiere with a crucial insurance run for Fredericksburg.

Franklin Marquez dealth two strong innings to go back to the mound in the ninth inning, but struggled with his command in the final frame. The lefty walked the bases loaded with one out, prompting Jake Lowery to call on Marquis Grissom Jr. with the game on the line. The Georgia Tech product delivered with back-to-back strikeouts, securing a 2-0 FredNat victory.

Grissom got the save, with Bubba Hall earning his first win, and Luis De La Rosa taking the loss for Salem.

In Game 3 of six tomorrow night, Bryan Caceres takes the ball against Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

