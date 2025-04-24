A Fredericksburg man was arrested on three counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age in connection with an operation run by Albemarle County Police.

Grady M. Hampton, 56, of Fredericksburg, is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation in the case was conducted in conjunction with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, according to the ACPD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.