Sports

Fredericksburg fights raindrops, rallies to defeat Salem, 6-3

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Fredericksburg Nationals waited out a lengthy rain delay before taking down the Salem Red Sox, 6-3, on Saturday night.

The Red Sox, the Low-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, jumped on Brad Lord in the top of the first inning. The first two batters reached base on a single and an error, before Brooks Brannon crushed a three-run home run to give Salem the early lead.

Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, got a run back in the bottom of the second. Sammy Infante doubled to lead off the frame, stole third base, and scored on a wild pitch to get the Freddies on the board.

After a scoreless third inning, the Nats found a crucial rally in the bottom of the fourth. Infante opened it up with a walk, and Branden Boissiere walked as well. A ground out pushed both runners up to second and third, then Roismar Quintana picked up an RBI infield single to cut the deficit down to 3-2.

Cortland Lawson followed with a ground ball to shortstop, but he legged it out to avoid a double play, as Boissiere scored to tie the game at 3-3.

After a walk by John McHenry, Christopher De La Cruz blasted a double all the way to the wall to plate Lawson and McHenry, giving the Nats a 5-3 lead.

Lord finished his outing with a scoreless fifth inning, then Matt Merrill put up a pair of zeroes himself.

In the home half of the seventh, Christopher De La Cruz manufactured a run with his legs. He reached on an E2 that allowed him to take second base, then scored from second when he goaded Albert Feliz into a throwing error on a pop foul.

Marquis Grissom wrapped things up with two spotless frames to secure a 6-3 FredNat win.

It was the fourth save of the year for Grissom, as Brad Lord earned his second win, and Jose Ramirez suffered the loss.

Tomorrow for Game 5, Jarlin Susana takes the ball for Fredericksburg against Luis Perales in a 1:35 start.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

