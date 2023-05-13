Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsfranklin county crash takes life of wirtz man injures two others
Virginia

Franklin County crash takes life of Wirtz man, injures two others

Chris Graham
Published date:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A two-vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County took the life of a Wirtz man on Wednesday.

Robert J. Montgomery, 87, of Wirtz, was killed in the 4:35 p.m. crash, according to Virginia State Police.

Montgomery was pulling out of the Carilion Clinic, crossing the northbound lanes of Route 220, when his vehicle was struck by a 2014 Honda Civic traveling north on Route 220.

Montgomery died at the scene.

A passenger, Carol A. Montgomery, was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The Honda was driven by Jeremy W. Quarles, 25, of Roanoke. Quarles was also transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash. Charges are pending.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia responds to prevalence of guns, approves $2.4M for active shooter emergency training
2 Spanberger on GOP debt default threat: Fine, but you shouldn’t get paid, though
3 Staunton City Council begins discussion of changing to ward voting system
4 Analysis: CNN, Trump both big losers in ratings from their town hall spectacle
5 Does Virginia have a real chance to land five-star hoops recruit Jarin Stevenson?

Latest News

illegal dumping richmond
Virginia

Virginia DEQ working to clean up nine illicit dump sites in Richmond, Henrico County

Chris Graham
prison jail
U.S./World

Missouri man who ran child sex abuse websites convicted; faces life in prison

Chris Graham

A federal jury convicted a Missouri man this week for running four websites dedicated to sharing images of child sexual abuse.

uva baseball nick parker
Sports

#14 Virginia rolls in series opener with Louisville, winning 15-5

Chris Graham

Virginia got out to a 13-0 lead on its way to a 15-5 series-opening win over Louisville on Friday at Disharoon Park.

Norfolk Tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides win 11th in last 13, winning at Jacksonville, 8-4

Chris Graham
FredNats
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals drop second straight, falling 6-3 at Carolina

Chris Graham
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Sports

Richmond falls at Erie, 6-1, extending losing streak to four

Chris Graham
uva lacrosse
Sports

Women’s Lacrosse: Albany rallies from big deficit, upsets #12 UVA in NCAA Tournament

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy