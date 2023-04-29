Countries
Former West Virginia parole director sentenced in witness-tampering case

Chris Graham
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A former parole director in West Virginia was sentenced on Thursday to 87 months in prison after being convicted in a witness-tampering case.

David Jones, 51, the former regional director at the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Parkersburg, admitted that, earlier this year, he had deliberately withheld information and lied to state and federal investigators during their investigations of sexual misconduct by a state parole officer whom Jones supervised.

Jones also admitted that, on multiple occasions from 2020 to this year, he repeatedly instructed a witness in the same investigation to lie to federal investigators and to destroy and withhold evidence.

According to court documents, Jones admitted both that he encouraged the witness to delete recordings she had of the parole officer sexually harassing her and instructed the witness to delete evidence of his communications with her.

“The defendant interfered with state and federal investigations of egregious sexual misconduct by a state parole officer the defendant was supposed to supervise,” said Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will continue to vigorously investigate and hold accountable individuals who obstruct and interfere with federal criminal civil rights investigations.”

“David Jones’ attempt to cover up Anthony DeMetro’s reprehensible conduct makes the victim’s courage all the more commendable,” said Will Thompson, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. “Far too often, survivors of crime don’t seek justice because they are afraid that no one will believe them or that those in authority will betray them as David Jones tried to do in this case. We must be relentless in holding individuals like Mr. Jones accountable for their misconduct while ensuring that survivors are heard, believed, and supported.”

“Mr. Jones crossed a line and abused his position of public trust by asking a witness to lie and delete evidence in a criminal investigation,” said Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office. “As the Regional Director of Parole in West Virginia, he was entrusted to uphold the law. Instead, he attempted to use his official capacity to influence a sexual misconduct investigation. This sentencing is a reminder that the FBI is committed to ensuring those who violate the public’s trust are held accountable.”

