Home Former UVA Basketball staffer Kyle Guy lands new coaching job at Nevada
Basketball

Former UVA Basketball staffer Kyle Guy lands new coaching job at Nevada

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
uva basketball ron sanchez
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Former UVA Basketball star and Tony Bennett/Ron Sanchez assistant Kyle Guy has landed at Nevada, so, good news for Guy, who wasn’t out of work for that long, as it turns out.

Guy returned to Virginia as a coach last summer after retiring from his playing career, a surprise move for a guy who, at 26 at the time, seemed to still have some years left in his game.

The new UVA coach, Ryan Odom, decided not to retain Guy – though there are claims being advanced that Odom offered Guy and another Bennett era alum, Isaiah Wilkins, “opportunities” that each turned down.

ICYMI

kyle guy
UVA Basketball alum Kyle Guy. Photo: UVA Athletics

It’s entirely possible that Guy decided against staying on at his alma mater and in favor of packing up his family for Nevada to work for Steve Alford, who is 112-73 in six seasons at Nevada, and 699-371 overall, with other stops at places including Southwest Missouri State, Iowa, New Mexico and UCLA.

To try to figure out the truth on this, I’ll be working to try to track down what Guy will be making at his new job.

I know, from a public-records request, that UVA Athletics was paying him $100,000 a year for his job on the Bennett/Sanchez staff.

Alford’s contract has Nevada paying him $1.3 million a year, a fraction of the $3.25 million that UVA will pay Odom for his first season, in 2025-2026.

What I know from searching the Google machine is that Alford’s two full-time assistants are getting in the range of $120,000 to $130,000 a year.

Notably, the coaching page on the Nevada Basketball website only listed two full-time assistants and a third full-time guy as the associate head coach, former Georgia Tech standout Craig Neal, for the 2024-2025 season.

Knowing this, I should also check with Nevada as to Guy’s status – whether he will be a full-time assistant or a member of the support staff under Alford.

It’s probably notable here what the press release from Nevada Basketball highlighted from Guy’s work on the Bennett/Sanchez staff: that “he provided individualized training, contributed to scouting and video breakdowns, and helped develop a data-driven platform for evaluating high school and transfer portal talent.”

This sounds like they hired him for the support staff, which would probably involve a pay cut for Guy, from what he was making at UVA, but, we’ll see.

He has a job, at least.

“I’m beyond excited for a fresh start working with another Hall of Fame coach. Let’s get to work, Wolfpack family!” Guy said in a quote provided for the Nevada press release. “I appreciate Coach Alford and the staff for this incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to contribute and help take this program to new heights.”

And then, here’s Alford from the release:

“We’re thrilled to bring someone of Kyle’s caliber and championship experience to Nevada,” Alford said. “His ability to connect with players, his basketball IQ, and his experience at every level of the game will be invaluable to our program.”

I’ve also got a public-records request in with the University of Virginia for records of communications between Odom, Athletics Director Carla Williams and Deputy AD Wally Walker concerning Guy’s status.

I expect they’ll claim some exemption under the Freedom of Information Act to block me from seeing anything there, but, stay tuned, could be fun.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Virginia community demands changes to school’s bullying policies after child’s suicide
2 Albemarle County: Authorities working to maintain the trust of immigrant communities
3 Waynesboro: Jim Wood is at it again, this time over an extra six bucks a week
4 Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally
5 What colleges are paying marginal guys to play basketball is crazy stupid

Latest News

donald trump
Politics

Alon Ben-Meir: Donald Trump is quickly ushering in a national disaster

Alon Ben-Meir
tap water
Health, Local

Waynesboro: Trace amounts of contaminants in drinking water, no violations

Crystal Graham

The City of Waynesboro released its annual drinking water quality report including levels of contaminants found in the 2024 calendar year.

football phones
Education, Health

Are our smart phones making us dumber? A step-by-step guide

Katie Runkle

I recently saw a post on Instagram, truly more of a blog post condensed into a few text-heavy slides, about decentralizing technology.

kyle larson nascar
NASCAR

Kyle Larson wins SciAps 300 Xfinity Race in dominating fashion

Chris Graham
vdot road
Local

VDOT: Updated road construction, maintenance schedule for April 14-18

Chris Graham
person at computer keyboard
Virginia

NOVA man guilty of downloading child sexual assault videos on BitTorrent

Crystal Graham
UVA Basketball Elijah Saunders
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Elijah Saunders headed to Maryland via the transfer portal

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status