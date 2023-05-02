Countries
newsformer teacher gets life in prison for sexually abusing elementary school students
U.S./World

Former teacher gets life in prison for sexually abusing elementary school students

Chris Graham
Published date:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A former elementary school teacher was sentenced today to life in prison for sexually abusing students on a U.S. military installation in Germany.

Stefan Zappey sexually abused four of his former elementary school students between 2006 and 2010. At the time, Zappey was a teacher for first- through third-grade students at an elementary school in Germany that is part of the Department of Defense Education Activity, which serves dependents of U.S. military service members stationed overseas.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, one of Zappey’s former students notified Army criminal investigators in 2020 that Zappey touched her under her clothing when she was a student at the school in 2009 and 2010. Further investigation revealed that Zappey sexually abused four of his former students by placing his hand inside their underwear and directly touching them on multiple occasions.

The victims were between 6 and 8 years old at the time of the sexual abuse.

Other students and faculty members reported that Zappey frequently hugged students, had them sit on his lap, and touched their backs and stomachs under their clothes.

On Jan. 18, a jury convicted Zappey of four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and four counts of abusive sexual contact.

“The successful prosecution of Stefan Zappey demonstrates the Justice Department’s commitment to prosecuting U.S. citizens who prey on young and vulnerable children regardless of where and when the crimes occurred,” said Kenneth A. Polite Jr., an Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Zappey’s offenses are especially egregious because he was entrusted with teaching the children of our brave service members overseas. The courage of the victims and the perseverance of investigators and prosecutors ensured that Zappey’s offenses were exposed and will prevent him from abusing even more children.”

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

