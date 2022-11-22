Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news football finale with virginia tech cancelled as uva continues to deal with shooting deaths
Sports

Football finale with Virginia Tech cancelled as UVA continues to deal with shooting deaths

Chris Graham
Published:

The UVA-Virginia Tech game scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled, according to an email Monday night from the ACC.

This not-unexpected news comes as the University of Virginia continues to deal with the emotional fallout from the Nov. 13 shooting deaths of UVA football student-athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

The announcement that the season finale had been cancelled comes on the heels of rampant speculation online during the day about rumors of efforts by the two schools and the ACC to move the game back a week, to Saturday, Dec. 3.

All we know about the final call on the game is that the ACC, in its email, said the decision to cancel the scheduled season finale was made following communication between the conference and the two schools’ athletics departments.

Virginia moved last week to cancel its scheduled game with Coastal Carolina in the wake of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of Chandler, Davis and Perry.

A UVA student, Chris Jones, faces three second-degree murder charges, and additional charges in the shootings of Mike Hollins, a football student-athlete, and a fifth person, UVA student Marlee Morgan.

Both Hollins and Morgan survived the shooting and are now out of the hospital.

With the finale cancelled, Virginia Tech will finish its first season under coach Brent Pry with a 3-8 record after the Hokies edged Liberty, 23-22, on Saturday in Lynchburg.

Virginia finishes its first season under coach Tony Elliott with a 3-7 record.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva football tragedy

Obviously the right call to not go through with UVA-Virginia Tech season finale
Chris Graham
twitter

We’ve logged off Twitter: No big loss, it wasn’t doing anything for us anyway
Chris Graham

You might have noticed, though odds are you didn’t, that Augusta Free Press is no longer on Twitter.

police emergency fire

Albemarle County: Single-vehicle crash on Dick Woods Lane takes life of Crozet man
Chris Graham

A Crozet man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Lane on Monday.

economy

Share of older workers increasing: Bill in Congress puts focus on 55-and-up workforce
Chris Graham
us politics congress
,

The midterm election: A rude awakening for the Republican Party
Contributors
George Mason

George Mason drops Paradise Jam finale: ‘Disappointing ending to a disappointing trip’
Chris Graham
fire

Albemarle County Fire Rescue adding career staff to boost fire coverage in North Garden
Chris Graham