Five Virginians start the new year as millionaires; find winning raffle numbers here

Five Virginians are now millionaires, and the only question is, were you one of the lucky ones? If you purchased your Virginia Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket in Stafford, Fredericksburg, Leesburg, Manassas or Arlington, you should check your tickets now.

The $1 million winners are:

Ticket #007094 (bought at Paddy’s 32 Steakhouse & Pub, 9 Center Street #109, Stafford)

Ticket #125311 (bought at Wawa, 4527 Plank Road, Fredericksburg)

Ticket #168420 (bought at 7-Eleven, 615 East Market Street, Leesburg)

Ticket #388720 (bought at Food Lion, 6306 Hoadly Road, Manassas)

Ticket #485284 (bought at Harris Teeter, 950 South George Mason Drive, Arlington)

Seven additional tickets each won $100,000.

Those $100,000 winners are:

Ticket #005593 (bought at Food Lion, 1524 Holland Road, Suffolk)

Ticket #037555 (bought at 7-Eleven, 486 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson)

Ticket #079504 (bought at Wawa, 2610 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown)

Ticket #147264 (bought at Malbon Brothers Corner Mart, 1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach)

Ticket #310859 (bought at 7-Eleven, 2315 Bedford Avenue, Lynchburg)

Ticket #420843 (bought at Food Lion, 3081 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico)

Ticket #619991 (bought at 7-Eleven, 6865 Wellington Road, Manassas)

Another 1,000 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website at www.valottery.com.

Tickets were $20 each and went on sale Oct. 31. They officially sold out on Friday, Dec. 29.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.