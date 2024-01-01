Countries
Home Five Virginians start the new year as millionaires; find winning raffle numbers here
Virginia

Five Virginians start the new year as millionaires; find winning raffle numbers here

Crystal Graham
Published date:
checking lottery numbers
(© LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com)

Five Virginians are now millionaires, and the only question is, were you one of the lucky ones? If you purchased your Virginia Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket in Stafford, Fredericksburg, Leesburg, Manassas or Arlington, you should check your tickets now.

The $1 million winners are: 

  • Ticket #007094 (bought at Paddy’s 32 Steakhouse & Pub, 9 Center Street #109, Stafford)
  • Ticket #125311 (bought at Wawa, 4527 Plank Road, Fredericksburg)
  • Ticket #168420 (bought at 7-Eleven, 615 East Market Street, Leesburg)
  • Ticket #388720 (bought at Food Lion, 6306 Hoadly Road, Manassas)
  • Ticket #485284 (bought at Harris Teeter, 950 South George Mason Drive, Arlington)

Seven additional tickets each won $100,000.

Those $100,000 winners are:

  • Ticket #005593 (bought at Food Lion, 1524 Holland Road, Suffolk)
  • Ticket #037555 (bought at 7-Eleven, 486 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson)
  • Ticket #079504 (bought at Wawa, 2610 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown)
  • Ticket #147264 (bought at Malbon Brothers Corner Mart, 1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach)
  • Ticket #310859 (bought at 7-Eleven, 2315 Bedford Avenue, Lynchburg)
  • Ticket #420843 (bought at Food Lion, 3081 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico)
  • Ticket #619991 (bought at 7-Eleven, 6865 Wellington Road, Manassas)

Another 1,000 tickets each win $500.  Those numbers are posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website at www.valottery.com.

Tickets were $20 each and went on sale Oct. 31. They officially sold out on Friday, Dec. 29.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

