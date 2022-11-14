First Winter Weather Advisory of the season issued for Augusta, Rockingham counties

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Augusta and Rockingham counties according to the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington.

The advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday until midnight.

According to the alert, a wintry mix is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of a coating to one inch is possible above 2,000 feet. The wintry mix will overspread the area most likely between 8 a.m. and noon on Tuesday.

Precipitation will change to mainly freezing rain Tuesday afternoon before mixing with rain and ending Tuesday night, according to NWS.

In the Valley, most of the precipitation will fall as rain, but a brief period of sleet is possible at the onset of the storm.

According to the alert, plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening community.

Visibility may be reduced to under one mile at times due to fog.

The NWS urges drives to slow down and use caution when traveling. Also, when venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks and driveways, which could be icy and slippery.