Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news first winter weather advisory of the season issued for augusta rockingham counties
Local/Virginia

First Winter Weather Advisory of the season issued for Augusta, Rockingham counties

Crystal Graham
Published:
cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots
(© kichigin19 – stock.adobe.com)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Augusta and Rockingham counties according to the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington.

The advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday until midnight.

According to the alert, a wintry mix is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of a coating to one inch is possible above 2,000 feet. The wintry mix will overspread the area most likely between 8 a.m. and noon on Tuesday.

Precipitation will change to mainly freezing rain Tuesday afternoon before mixing with rain and ending Tuesday night, according to NWS.

In the Valley, most of the precipitation will fall as rain, but a brief period of sleet is possible at the onset of the storm.

According to the alert, plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening community.

Visibility may be reduced to under one mile at times due to fog.

The NWS urges drives to slow down and use caution when traveling. Also, when venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks and driveways, which could be icy and slippery.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

lavel davis uva

Remembering Lavel Davis Jr.: #1 was at the University of Virginia because he valued loyalty
Chris Graham
a street waynesboro flooding

Waynesboro: Road now open in 1700 Block of A Street 
Crystal Graham

The 1700 Block of A Street in Waynesboro is now open, according to an alert sent to city residents by email.

Raquel Montez

Shenandoah National Park names Raquel Montez as new deputy superintendent 
Crystal Graham

Superintendent Patrick Kenney has announced that Raquel Montez will be the next deputy superintendent of Shenandoah National Park.

uva football players murdered 2022

Update: The latest on what we know about the shooting deaths of three UVA Football players
Chris Graham
the paramount theater

‘Chunky Shrapnel’ live music documentary to be screened at The Paramount Theater
Crystal Graham
charlottesville virginia

Charlottesville: Real estate, personal property tax bill deadline pushed back to Dec. 19
Crystal Graham
gobbling with gratitude

Gobbling With Gratitude initiative gives back to Nelson County educators at Thanksgiving
Crystal Graham