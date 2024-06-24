Firefly Aerospace to begin launches of Alpha rockets from Wallops Island facility in 2025

Firefly Aerospace will begin launching its two-stage Alpha rockets from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island in Accomack County in 2025.

The Cedar Park, Texas,-based Firefly Aerospace provides launch services for commercial, civil and national security missions with the capability to launch more than 1,000 kg to low-Earth orbit with as little as 24-hour notice.

Among the company’s corporate customers is Lockheed Martin, which entered into a multi-launch agreement with Firefly Aerospace for 25 launches on the Alpha rocket through 2029.

“As growth at Virginia’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport accelerates, we are delighted to welcome Firefly Aerospace to Virginia,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “The Commonwealth plays a critical role in supporting national security as the need to maintain our nation’s leadership in space becomes increasingly evident. I look forward to Firefly’s success in Virginia as we work together to bolster our nation’s aerospace industry.”

“Firefly is proud to launch our Alpha rocket from Wallops Island to conduct our responsive space operations on the East and West Coast,” said Bill Weber, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. “Gov. Youngkin and his teams at Virginia Spaceport Authority and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation are great partners as we expand Firefly’s launch services for both Alpha and MLV. Their support is enabling greater launch schedule flexibility while simultaneously creating new, high-tech jobs in Virginia.”

“The Virginia Spaceport Authority is excited to welcome Firefly to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport,” said Ted Mercer, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Spaceport Authority, which is located on NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.

“Firefly will join the thriving aerospace industry on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and will further enhance economic development in the region. We look forward to Alpha launching from our pad 0A in the near future,” Mercer said.