Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Firefly Aerospace to begin launches of Alpha rockets from Wallops Island facility in 2025
State/National

Firefly Aerospace to begin launches of Alpha rockets from Wallops Island facility in 2025

Chris Graham
Published date:
firefly aerospace
Photo: Office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Firefly Aerospace will begin launching its two-stage Alpha rockets from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island in Accomack County in 2025.

The Cedar Park, Texas,-based Firefly Aerospace provides launch services for commercial, civil and national security missions with the capability to launch more than 1,000 kg to low-Earth orbit with as little as 24-hour notice.

Among the company’s corporate customers is Lockheed Martin, which entered into a multi-launch agreement with Firefly Aerospace for 25 launches on the Alpha rocket through 2029.

“As growth at Virginia’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport accelerates, we are delighted to welcome Firefly Aerospace to Virginia,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “The Commonwealth plays a critical role in supporting national security as the need to maintain our nation’s leadership in space becomes increasingly evident. I look forward to Firefly’s success in Virginia as we work together to bolster our nation’s aerospace industry.”

“Firefly is proud to launch our Alpha rocket from Wallops Island to conduct our responsive space operations on the East and West Coast,” said Bill Weber, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. “Gov. Youngkin and his teams at Virginia Spaceport Authority and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation are great partners as we expand Firefly’s launch services for both Alpha and MLV. Their support is enabling greater launch schedule flexibility while simultaneously creating new, high-tech jobs in Virginia.”

“The Virginia Spaceport Authority is excited to welcome Firefly to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport,” said Ted Mercer, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Spaceport Authority, which is located on NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.

“Firefly will join the thriving aerospace industry on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and will further enhance economic development in the region. We look forward to Alpha launching from our pad 0A in the near future,” Mercer said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Update: Two men in custody after shooting women at Augusta County party
2 Albemarle County Police investigating early-morning shooting in Free Union
3 Where are UVA’s Ryan Dunn, Reece Beekman going to go in the 2024 NBA Draft?
4 UVA delays release of contract details for Tony Bennett, Brian O’Connor extensions
5 Swimming advisory issued for Lake Anna in Louisa County due to algae bloom

Latest News

Sign showing eviction filings for 2022
Local

Staunton: SAW Housing Coalition invites community to next housing summit Thursday

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, State/National

U.S. Rep. Spanberger pushes Biden to fill vacancy, review Postmaster General amid mail delays

Rebecca Barnabi

The Board of Governors of the USPS is comprised of 11 individuals, including nine governors nominated by the president.

tony elliott
Sports

Mailbag: What happens with Tony Elliott if UVA has another three-win season in 2024?

Chris Graham

Too many in the UVA “fan” base, the self-loathing part, which is maybe more sizable than at other schools, and is certainly disproportionately loud, love to engage in these kinds of hypotheticals.

joe biden donald trump
Politics

Is there a way to make presidential debates more than shouting matches?

Chris Graham
gas prices
Spotlight

Gas prices down in Virginia, holding steady nationally: What’s the trend through July 4?

Chris Graham
charlottesville virginia map
Local

VDOT set to begin Hydraulic Road-Hillsdale Drive roundabout work on July 8

Chris Graham
swimming
Sports

UVA Swimming will send five, plus coach Todd DeSorbo, to the 2024 Paris Games

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status