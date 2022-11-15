Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news final phase of 250 151 roundabout under way traffic will be shifted wednesday
Local/Virginia

Final phase of 250/151 roundabout under way; traffic will be shifted Wednesday

Crystal Graham
Published:
151 250 roundabout
Graphic by VDOT and Curtis Contracting, Inc.

The roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 and Route 151 is entering its final phase with traffic shifted into the roundabout on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, flaggers will control traffic through the intersection while the traffic signals at the intersection are removed, and pavement striping is completed.

Drivers should anticipate brief delays during traffic stoppages and congestion in the vicinity of the project.

The traffic switch will be complete, and the flagging operation removed by 3 p.m., at which time traffic will use the roundabout for all movements through the intersection.

During the final phase of the project, work will continue outside the travel lanes. Motorists should anticipate encountering equipment and vehicles working near the travel lanes as well as brief delays during high traffic times, according to VDOT.

The speed limit through the project will remain 25 miles per hour until construction is completed in February 2023.

The roundabout at Rockfish Gap Turnpike and Critzer Shop Road is one of six projects in a package of improvements to Albemarle County roads in a $28.5 million design-build contract awarded to Curtis Contracting Inc. of West Point. Wallace Montgomery of Vienna is providing design services for the projects.

Four projects, the reconfiguration of the Interstate 64, Exit 118 interchange at U.S. 29, an additional lane from Interstate 64 to the Fontaine Avenue exit from U.S. 29 north, the Rio Mills connector road between Rio Mills Road and Berkmar Drive and a roundabout at Route 20 and Route 649 are substantially complete.

The diverging diamond interchange at U.S. 250 and Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville is also nearing completion. Traffic was switched to the diverging diamond configuration during this past weekend.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police

Charlottesville: Active shooter report investigated at city elementary school
Chris Graham
Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders upset previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles, 32-21
Roger Gonzalez

The Washington Commanders made a statement on Monday night, taking care off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on the road, 32-21, in an upset nobody saw coming.

Does your password hack it? Research reveals most common security words in U.S.
Rebecca Barnabi

NordPass’s 2022 annual research of Top 200 most common passwords in the U.S. also reveals how pop culture influences our passwords.

dominion energy virginia logo

Dominion customers eligible for $600 or more in bill payment assistance this winter
Crystal Graham
gun violence

‘Thoughts and prayers’ are not enough: Gun violence isn’t just going to go away on its own
Chris Graham
thanksgiving meal

Favorite dishes: What are our favorite side dishes for our Thanksgiving feasts?
Rebecca Barnabi
business open cafe restaurant apron sign

Charlottesville Fire Department to conduct annual inspections on mercantile businesses
Crystal Graham