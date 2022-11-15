Final phase of 250/151 roundabout under way; traffic will be shifted Wednesday

The roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 and Route 151 is entering its final phase with traffic shifted into the roundabout on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, flaggers will control traffic through the intersection while the traffic signals at the intersection are removed, and pavement striping is completed.

Drivers should anticipate brief delays during traffic stoppages and congestion in the vicinity of the project.

The traffic switch will be complete, and the flagging operation removed by 3 p.m., at which time traffic will use the roundabout for all movements through the intersection.

During the final phase of the project, work will continue outside the travel lanes. Motorists should anticipate encountering equipment and vehicles working near the travel lanes as well as brief delays during high traffic times, according to VDOT.

The speed limit through the project will remain 25 miles per hour until construction is completed in February 2023.

The roundabout at Rockfish Gap Turnpike and Critzer Shop Road is one of six projects in a package of improvements to Albemarle County roads in a $28.5 million design-build contract awarded to Curtis Contracting Inc. of West Point. Wallace Montgomery of Vienna is providing design services for the projects.

Four projects, the reconfiguration of the Interstate 64, Exit 118 interchange at U.S. 29, an additional lane from Interstate 64 to the Fontaine Avenue exit from U.S. 29 north, the Rio Mills connector road between Rio Mills Road and Berkmar Drive and a roundabout at Route 20 and Route 649 are substantially complete.

The diverging diamond interchange at U.S. 250 and Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville is also nearing completion. Traffic was switched to the diverging diamond configuration during this past weekend.