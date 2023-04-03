Federal legislation provides $4.5 million in Virginia workforce development

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today the allotment of $4.5 million in new workforce grant opportunities for development through an open, competitive bid process.

Awarded through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title 1 program, the funds are dedicated to efforts that boost workforce development in the Commonwealth. The application deadline is Friday, April 21, 2023 at 5 p.m.

“We are transforming how the Commonwealth delivers workforce development services to both businesses and hard-working Virginians. Through these grants, we are looking for innovative and proven ways to equip more Virginians with the tools they need for a better economic future,” Youngkin said.

The federal WIOA Act was signed into law on July 22, 2014, and makes funds available to states for the development and support programs that provide job search, education and training activities for adult, youth and dislocated workers seeking to gain or improve their employment prospects.

The newly released grant opportunities include five categories:

Soft Skill Training – Total of $1 million with a maximum award of $150,000 per application. A 50 percent match is required from the applicant or a partner organization. The intent of this project is to provide opportunities for innovative soft skills trainings to individuals in low income and disadvantaged, rural communities. Skills to be provided to these populations must include at a minimum the following: adaptability – how quickly participants can respond to change and how easily they may master new skills; communication – expression of ideas clearly and engage in productive interaction with others; critical thinking, time management, accountability; problem solving, public speaking, professional writing; and teamwork, leadership, professional attitude, and negotiation.

Transportation to Learn – Total of $250,000 for a maximum award of $25,000 per application. A 50 percent match is required from the applicant or a partner organization. The intent of this project is to increase youth exposure to the benefits and opportunities of workforce development programs, such as registered apprenticeships and in-demand occupations. Projects should enable youth (in-school and/or out-of-school youth, 14 to 24 years of age) with barriers to employment to visit in-demand trades employment opportunities that are available in their local communities.

Technical Skills Training – Total of $1.5 million with a maximum award of $200,000 per application. A 50 percent match is required from the applicant or a partner organization. The intent of these funds is to increase the number of technical training offerings in information technology and healthcare fields statewide to meet the growing needs of Virginia businesses.

Youth Outreach and Marketing Development Grant – Total of $250,000 with a maximum award of $25,000 per application. A 50 percent match is required from the applicant or a partner organization. The intent of this project is to develop and implement outreach programs that engage and inspire high school students to pursue education, training, and careers in the skilled trades. Outreach strategies must educate parents, students and guidance counselors on the benefits of skilled trades.

Opportunity Grant – Total of $1.5 million with a maximum award of $150,000 per application. A 50 percent match is required from the applicant or a partner organization. The intent of these funds is to increase the number of participants in workforce development training activities statewide, with a specific focus in work-based learning activities, including but not limited to on-the-job training, registered apprenticeships, internships, and customized training. The training activities must lead to job placement in in-demand occupations as listed in the request for proposal’s Attachment A.

“A strong workforce equals a strong Virginia economy. We must utilize all our resources to upskill current workers and prepare younger generations for the workforce of tomorrow. I strongly encourage our workforce training partners to put their best ideas forward to maximize the use of these grants,” Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater said.

Applications and more information are available online.