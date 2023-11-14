Federal jury convicts Virginia man for possessing a firearm as convicted felon

A federal jury convicted a Virginia man for possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

Robert Overstreet II, 31, of Roanoke, was previously convicted for malicious wounding, attempted burglary and distribution of methamphetamine.

Overstreet also had a disqualifying misdemeanor conviction for assault and battery on a family member.

According to court documents, on Dec. 14, 2022, a detective with the City of Roanoke Police Department saw Overstreet fire a pistol from an SUV parked in the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue NW. Police stopped the SUV and found a pistol in the driver’s lap.

Forensic analysis revealed gunshot residue on both of Overstreet’s hands.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the City of Roanoke Police Department investigated the case.