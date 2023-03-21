Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news family wants answers in rockbridge missing person case which takes twist with new info
Local

Family wants answers in Rockbridge missing person case, which takes twist with new info

Chris Graham
Published:

dustin butlerThe family of a Vesuvius man last seen on Glasgow Mountain on Dec. 5 is frustrated with the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, which one family member thinks is “dragging on his case, almost like it didn’t happen.”

“They don’t suspect foul play, but truth of the matter is, they really don’t know anything,” a family member wrote in an email to Augusta Free Press last week regarding the disappearance of Dustin Cody Butler, 37.

dustin cody butler
Photo: Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office

Butler reportedly got into an argument with someone at the Glasgow Mountain residence at which he was last seen on Dec. 5 and left on foot, and has not been seen or heard from since.

The latest from the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office on the Butler missing person case comes from an update to the RCSO’s Facebook page on March 17 that updated the status of Butler from “missing person” to “missing person/wanted person.”

According to the update, the sheriff’s office reported that at the time of Butler’s disappearance, the RCSO had obtained multiple arrest warrants against Butler regarding allegations of sex offenses involving children.

Butler’s most recent Facebook post, dated Nov. 23, 2022, noted as his status “feeling done,” and the message was “I’m so without you f–k this life. Goodbye is all that’s left.”

dustin cody butler facebook
Photo: Facebook

Another post from Nov. 23, 2022, had Butler sharing this message: “Not sorry for the feelings I have. Situation got blown way out so idc what anyone thinks of me.”

The missing person notice from the sheriff’s office in December offered that Butler battles depression and bipolar disorder.

The family doesn’t agree with the sheriff’s office that there was no foul play involved in Butler’s disappearance.

“The people last seen with him have told so many different stories and are walking around untouched. They keep making excuses for not putting this story on the news. It’s been going on four months. The family is crushed. It’s like nobody wants to help, and I mean truly help. There has to be something that can be done,” the family member who reached out to us last week wrote in the email to us.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts or his disappearance, contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at (540)-463-7329.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular

1 Afton man dead, Faber teen seriously injured in Route 151 crash in Nelson County
2 Virginia Basketball Q&A: Why did Kadin Shedrick ride the bench for two months?
3 Former DuPont Community Credit Union employee faces six felony embezzlement charges
4 Family concerned for well-being of missing Chesterfield County attorney
5 Pat Forde, the ‘towering fraud’ of the interwebs, takes his annual shot at Tony Bennett

Latest News

police crime scene
Virginia

Grand jury indicts 10 for second-degree murder in death of Black man at psychiatric hospital

Crystal Graham
norfolk
Virginia

Norfolk woman faces several charges after hitting police officer with her car

Chris Graham

Norfolk Police have arrested and charged a woman who hit an officer with her car, then led police on a pursuit on Monday.

Zaine Anthony Wells
Local

Waynesboro Police wait a day to put word out on armed, dangerous shooting suspect

Chris Graham

Waynesboro Police are searching for a man wanted in a shooting reported on Monday afternoon, though the PD didn’t make an effort to notify the public of the shooting and the man being on the loose for nearly 24 hours.

smith house galleries exhibit Ukraine
Culture

Smith House Galleries exhibit takes you beyond Ukraine’s ‘horrors of today’

Crystal Graham
house for sale
Virginia

Tight inventories of homes in Virginia leads to increase in home prices 

Crystal Graham
online survey
Local

Goodbye, Uber: Harrisonburg has plans for its own on-demand ridesharing service

Crystal Graham
monticello charlottesville editorial only
Local

Monticello receives $3.5 million grant to collect, share stories of enslaved families

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy