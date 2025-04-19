Home Fairfax County driver strikes three cars, attempts carjacking on I-95
Virginia

Fairfax County driver strikes three cars, attempts carjacking on I-95

Crystal Graham
Published date:
interstate 95
(© kthx1138 – stock.adobe.com)

A 22-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies following a series of crashes on Interstate 95 on Thursday in Fairfax County.

Jamarion Jackson is facing charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, a magazine with more than 20 rounds and an unregistered machine gun as well as felony hit and run, attempted carjacking and reckless driving.

The crashes occurred on Interstate 95 southbound near the 163 mile-marker at 11:25 p.m.

According to Virginia State Police, a trooper observed a Hyundai Genesis pass him on the right shoulder at a high rate of speed. As the trooper maneuvered to try and stop the vehicle, the suspect vehicle struck three other vehicles.

The driver then ran from the suspect vehicle and attempted to enter two other vehicles without success.

When Jackson found a third vehicle with the passenger window rolled down, Jackson attempted to enter the vehicle through the window.  The driver of the third vehicle, however, turned the vehicle, leading Jackson to fall and be run over.

Jackson was taken to an area hospital for a collapsed lung and a broken back and neck.

A search of the Genesis found narcotics, marijuana, a glock pistol and equipment to turn the pistol into an automatic firearm, according to VSP.

Federal charges are pending.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Staunton: Magistrate issues warrant in ‘rolling coal’ incident at April 5 protest
2 Staunton: Police have security plan in place ahead of Saturday political protest
3 Deion Sanders plays the portal victim game with, of all schools, Virginia
4 UVA Baseball series canceled in the aftermath of the FSU mass shooting
5 James Carville, step aside: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is a bigger idiot than you are

Latest News

police officer crime tape at crime scene
Local

Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide

Crystal Graham
measles illustration
Health, Virginia

Virginia Department of Health tracing potential exposure to measles through child

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Health is working to trace a potential measles outbreak after a child who traveled internationally was diagnosed.

virginia tech mike young
Basketball

What we learned about the new Virginia Tech Basketball GM from our FOIA request

Chris Graham

I filed a Freedom of Information Act request to get a copy of the contract of the new Virginia Tech Basketball general manager, Nelson Hernandez, the goal being, to dive into the contract language to see how the job is being structured.

chris van hollen
Politics, Virginia

Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to be more like Chris Van Hollen

Chris Graham
pet therapy dog child mental health
Health, Politics

Trump admin asked to reverse funding cuts to mental health services

Crystal Graham
planting a tree
Education, Local

Appalachian Habitat Association announces scholarship program details

Chris Graham
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Health, Politics, Virginia

Bobby Scott blasts HHS for eliminating federal poverty guidelines staff

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status