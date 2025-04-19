Fairfax County driver strikes three cars, attempts carjacking on I-95

A 22-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies following a series of crashes on Interstate 95 on Thursday in Fairfax County.

Jamarion Jackson is facing charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, a magazine with more than 20 rounds and an unregistered machine gun as well as felony hit and run, attempted carjacking and reckless driving.

The crashes occurred on Interstate 95 southbound near the 163 mile-marker at 11:25 p.m.

According to Virginia State Police, a trooper observed a Hyundai Genesis pass him on the right shoulder at a high rate of speed. As the trooper maneuvered to try and stop the vehicle, the suspect vehicle struck three other vehicles.

The driver then ran from the suspect vehicle and attempted to enter two other vehicles without success.

When Jackson found a third vehicle with the passenger window rolled down, Jackson attempted to enter the vehicle through the window. The driver of the third vehicle, however, turned the vehicle, leading Jackson to fall and be run over.

Jackson was taken to an area hospital for a collapsed lung and a broken back and neck.

A search of the Genesis found narcotics, marijuana, a glock pistol and equipment to turn the pistol into an automatic firearm, according to VSP.

Federal charges are pending.