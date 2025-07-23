A five-vehicle crash, which shut down numerous travel lanes on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County yesterday, killed an Arlington woman.

Suzzane K. Colbert, 60, was taken to an area hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

The fatal crash occurred yesterday afternoon at 3:08 p.m. on I-495 northbound near Braddock Road.

The crash involved five vehicles: Toyota Tacoma, Scion XB, Honda Civic, Ford F350 and Nissan Rogue.

According to Virginia State Police, it appears the Toyota Tacoma was unable to avoid striking the Scion XB, which was stopped in the right travel lane of the express lanes. The crash occurred a short distance before bollards appear to separate the general purpose and express lanes.

Traffic was flowing at normal speeds at the time of the crash, according to VSP.

After the collision, the Tacoma rolled multiple times, leading to chain reaction crash that involved the three additional vehicles.

The drivers of the Tacoma, F350 and the driver and passenger of the Civic were also transported to area hospitals; all have non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

