One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County this afternoon just after 3 p.m.

As a result of the fatal accident, all of the express lanes in the area are closed, as well as all but one of the main lanes.

The crash near Braddock Road involved a Toyota Tacoma, Scion XB, Honda Civic, and Ford F150.

The fatality was in the Scion, according to Virginia State Police.

In addition to the fatality, there was one passenger with serious injuries and two people with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.