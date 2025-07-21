Home Fairfax County: Four-vehicle crash on I-495 claims one life, shuts down lanes
Fairfax County: Four-vehicle crash on I-495 claims one life, shuts down lanes

Published date:
Image courtesy Virginia State Police

One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County this afternoon just after 3 p.m.

As a result of the fatal accident, all of the express lanes in the area are closed, as well as all but one of the main lanes.

The crash near Braddock Road involved a Toyota Tacoma, Scion XB, Honda Civic, and Ford F150.

The fatality was in the Scion, according to Virginia State Police.

In addition to the fatality, there was one passenger with serious injuries and two people with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

