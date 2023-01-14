Menu
news end of an era covid 19 hotline to take last call on jan 31
Local

End of an era: COVID-19 hotline to take last call on Jan. 31

Crystal Graham
Published:
covid-19
(© ezstudiophoto – stock.adobe.com)

After nearly three years, the Blue Ridge Health District’s COVID-19 hotline will close at the end of this month.

The hotline has received more than 81,000 calls since its launch in March 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health statewide resource hotline will remain open and can be reached at (877) 829-4682.

The Blue Ridge Health District will also continue to accept questions related to COVID-19 by email at [email protected]

The Blue Ridge Health District is one of 35 health districts under the Virginia Department of Health serving Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties and the City of Charlottesville.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

