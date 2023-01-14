End of an era: COVID-19 hotline to take last call on Jan. 31

After nearly three years, the Blue Ridge Health District’s COVID-19 hotline will close at the end of this month.

The hotline has received more than 81,000 calls since its launch in March 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health statewide resource hotline will remain open and can be reached at (877) 829-4682.

The Blue Ridge Health District will also continue to accept questions related to COVID-19 by email at [email protected]

The Blue Ridge Health District is one of 35 health districts under the Virginia Department of Health serving Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties and the City of Charlottesville.