Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Elon Musk thinks everybody should have a lot of kids: As if that’s anybody’s business
U.S. & World

Elon Musk thinks everybody should have a lot of kids: As if that’s anybody’s business

Chris Graham
Published date:
elon musk
(© Evolf – Shutterstock)

Elon Musk, who has 10 kids with an assembly line of mothers, thinks I’m the “awful” one because my wife and I decided long ago not to have kids.

As if it’s any of his damn business, right?

“There is an awful morality to those who deliberately have no kids: they are effectively demanding that other people’s kids take care of them in their old age. That’s messed up,” Musk wrote on Twitter, the company that he has run into the ground.

Some billionaire genius this guy is.

The reason Twitter isn’t working out for him: he hasn’t figured out a way to get the government to give him billions to run it, like he was able to do for his other businesses.

Funny how that works out: a guy pulls down billions from the government, and he becomes a billionaire.

Having the know-how to fleece dumb politicians doesn’t make you smart.

Certainly doesn’t give you any reason to think you’re a morality influencer.

Seriously, the issue here, per Musk, is that double income no kids folks don’t have kids to take care of them in their old age?

That’s why you’re supposed to have kids?

For my wife and I, the decision about kids wasn’t so much a decision as it was something that just happened.

We both grew up, let’s just say, less-than-privileged, and as we started in our careers, in journalism, not exactly a lucrative field, we didn’t want to bring a kid or kids into the world without first having some sense of financial stability.

That used to be called being responsible.

Then we decided to start our own business, the one that became Augusta Free Press, and yes, it’s a success now, but it took a while.

AFP was launched in 2002; I’d say it was around 2017, 2018 that we finally felt that we were doing OK.

AFP is a family business, a literal mom-and-pop. It took years of us dedicating 10, 12, 14, 16 hours a day, pretty much 365 days a year, for the better part of 15 years, to get it to where it is.

Kids didn’t fit in to the plans that we laid out for ourselves, and now that we’re to a point of being financially stable, we’re happy with our lives as they are: doting on our pack of six dogs, traveling, fulfillment from having awesome jobs that give us the ability to have positive impact on our community.

The weird flex on this from Musk is in line with his brand. Musk, last year, laughed off the disclosure that he’d fathered twins with the latest in his line of baby mommas with this message on Twitter: “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

“Underpopulation crisis”?

“Collapsing birth rate”?

There’s already 8 billion of us here.

Ten percent of us go to bed hungry. Half of us don’t have access to clean water.

The demands on infrastructure to provide electricity for heat, cooling, transportation, irrigation, communication, are poisoning the air we breathe, heating up the atmosphere to a level that may make the planet uninhabitable at some point in the not-too-distant future.

But DINKs like my wife and I are the problem.

Sure, Jan.

Look, have all the kids you want.

Not saying here that people who want to bring kids into the world, for whatever reason or reasons they have, are doing anything wrong.

Neither are we, is my point here.

For what it’s worth, we’ll take care of ourselves in our old age, thank you very much.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Charges against Virginia man who killed vet’s service dog go to the grand jury
2 Waynesboro, Staunton lift outdoor burn bans, still advise caution
3 Richmond internet personality faces court hearing over political satire tweet
4 Virginia State Police wants to make contact with witness in May 24 Augusta County hit-and-run
5 Staunton: Celebration of Holiday Lights on display at Gypsy Hill Park through December

Latest News

executive mansion Christmas gift tree growers association
Virginia

Executive Mansion receives gift of wreaths, Christmas tree from two Virginia tree farms

Crystal Graham
Politics, U.S. & World

Virginia elementary students decorate Sen. Warner’s office Christmas tree

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner began hosting students from across the Commonwealth in 2009 to help him get in the spirit of the season.

Fentanyl
Health, U.S. & World

TRANQ Research Act will ‘develop our understanding of synthetic opioids’

Rebecca Barnabi

The Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Quality Research Act of 2023 (TRANQ Research Act) passed the U.S. House on Monday. 

police investigation
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police ask for public’s help locating suspect sought in August homicide

Crystal Graham
image of lit bomb
Health, U.S. & World

UVA, Navy research finds brain inflammation in soldiers with repeated blast exposure

Rebecca Barnabi
Fentanyl
Police, Virginia

Southwest Virginia: Man who supplied fentanyl in two teen overdoses to serve 17 years

Crystal Graham
meth ring
Police, Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to 25 years for role in large-scale meth conspiracy

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy