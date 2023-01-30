Elliott promotes offensive analyst Adam Mims to wide receivers coaching post

Virginia football coach Tony Elliott moved quickly to replace Marques Hagans, elevating Adam Mims to the vacant wide receivers coach job.

Mims, a Furman alum, had joined the staff at UVA last year as a senior offensive analyst.

“I’m pleased to take this opportunity to promote Adam to a full-time coaching position,” Elliott said. “He’s an outstanding young coach and we’re blessed he has been with us for the past year as an analyst. He understands the program, is familiar with the offense and knows the players. That will make it a seamless transition for him. He’s demonstrated the ability to bring out the best in his position players in the past and brings great passion and enthusiasm to the program every day.”

Mims, before taking the analyst job at Virginia, had spent the previous three seasons as the wide receiver coach at UT-Chattanooga, after stops at Samford, Presbyterian and Tennessee Tech.

Mims graduated from Furman in 2011 with a degree in health and exercise science. He was a three-time All-SoCon selection as a return specialist and wide receiver for a Paladins.

He ended his collegiate career as Furman’s career record holder in receptions (198) and receiving yards (2,433) along with holding the school’s single-season mark for receptions (74). He scored 13 touchdowns, averaging 13.3 yards per catch while starting 25 of 48 career contests.

Mims signed free agent contracts with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2011) and Montreal Alouettes (2012) during his professional career.

“There truly are not enough words to express the excitement I have for the opportunity to lead our receivers at such an incredible University,” Mims said. “I appreciate Coach Elliott entrusting me to serve such a special group of young men. I eagerly await the days, weeks and months ahead assisting this group, and ultimately our team, reach its fullest potential.”