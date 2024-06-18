Election 2024: Staunton Dems to host candidates event for local, state seats

The Staunton Democratic party will host a candidates event at Cider From Mars in downtown Staunton on Tuesday, June 25, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Voters are encouraged to come meet the candidates, and support women’s health and reproductive rights. Organizations that support women’s health and reproductive rights will be present.

The first 40 guests will get a ticket for a free cider. Music will be provided by Staunton’s The Hot Mamas, and food will be available for purchase from Charlotte’s Kitchenette.