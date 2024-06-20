Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Election 2024: Sen. Tim Kaine to participate in three debates in Virginia for U.S. Senate race
Politics

Election 2024: Sen. Tim Kaine to participate in three debates in Virginia for U.S. Senate race

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Sen. Tim Kaine spoke Tuesday, April 3, 2024, at Redbeard Brewing Co. in Staunton to kickoff his “Standing Up for Virginia” 2024 election campaign. Photos by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

In the first week of the general election, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia has announced he is accepting three debates in the race for U.S. Senate.

“In my 30 years of public service, I have traveled throughout the Commonwealth listening to Virginians about the issues that matter most to them, whether it be creating good-paying jobs, making healthcare more affordable, keeping Virginians safe, and standing up for our military families,” Kaine said. “Virginians deserve to hear from their candidates directly, which is why I am excited to discuss my record of standing up for Virginia at three debates and how I will deliver for every corner of the Commonwealth.”

He has agreed to three debates in three different regions of Virginia. The debates will take place sooner to inform Virginians who are voting early in larger numbers than ever before. Below are the following debates:

  • A Virginia Bar Association Debate at the Omni Homestead in Hot Springs on July 20, 2024
  • A Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Debate in McLean in partnership with NBC4 on September 19, 2024, and
  • A Norfolk State Debate in partnership with WAVY-TV and Nexstar Media on October 2, 2024.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 We’re just waiting for Donald Trump to declare victory in McGuire-Good primary
2 Public-records request: Is UVA Baseball a revenue sport? Not even close
3 The Caitlin Clark Effect: Attention on the WNBA is good, but not this kind of attention
4 Virginia Republicans nominate NoVa elitist who called Staunton ‘podunk’ for Senate
5 Survey to help health district ‘deliver care to those who need it most’

Latest News

child on bike on city street
Spotlight

Pilot program provides helmets to Charlottesville kids to ensure their safety when biking

Crystal Graham
swerve strickland will ospreay aew
Sports

AEW invades Northern Virginia: Hits, misses from this week’s ‘Dynamite’

Ray Petree

The road to "Forbidden Door" continued last night in Fairfax at the EagleBank Arena, home of the George Mason University hoops teams.

social media
State/National

‘Our children’s well-being is at stake’: Surgeon General wants warning labels on all social media

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy asked Congress on Monday to issue a warning label on social media platforms. 

page county sheriff chad cubbage
Local

Page County Sheriff requests $18K salary increase for ‘animal control duties’

Tracy Leicher
tick on human skin
State/National

Virginia Tech entomologist: Ticks are everywhere, and they’re not going away

Crystal Graham
road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Bridge replacement work will close portion of Route 613 in Rockingham County

Rebecca Barnabi
farm sprinkler
State/National

‘Farmers are nervous’: Summer drought conditions affecting crops throughout Virginia

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status