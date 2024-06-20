Election 2024: Sen. Tim Kaine to participate in three debates in Virginia for U.S. Senate race

In the first week of the general election, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia has announced he is accepting three debates in the race for U.S. Senate.

“In my 30 years of public service, I have traveled throughout the Commonwealth listening to Virginians about the issues that matter most to them, whether it be creating good-paying jobs, making healthcare more affordable, keeping Virginians safe, and standing up for our military families,” Kaine said. “Virginians deserve to hear from their candidates directly, which is why I am excited to discuss my record of standing up for Virginia at three debates and how I will deliver for every corner of the Commonwealth.”

He has agreed to three debates in three different regions of Virginia. The debates will take place sooner to inform Virginians who are voting early in larger numbers than ever before. Below are the following debates: