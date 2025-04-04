Efforts to create Historic Oak Hill State Park ‘delayed, not dead’ by General Assembly

After a disappointing day in Richmond Wednesday, The Conservation Fund is prepared to push forward on plans to create Virginia‘s next state park.

The Virginia General Assembly‘s rejection of Gov. Glenn Youngkin‘s entire proposed budget amendment yesterday included legislation to create Historic Oak Hill State Park in Loudoun County. Oak Hill is on 1,200-acres of estate owned by the DeLashmutt family, 40 miles west of Washington, D.C.

The United States‘ fifth president James Monroe purchased the land in 1794 and built a home in 1823. During his two terms as president from 1817 to 1825, he called Oak Hill home and wrote the Monroe Doctrine. Afterward, he retired to Oak Hill and wrote his autobiography.

“We’re still committed to the state park plan. I still believe it’s an incredible option,” said Heather Richards, project lead for the Conservation Fund.

According to Richards, questions surround the state budget now.

“This was not a personal rejection of the plan. This was a broader political headwind,” she said.

Historic Oak Hill State Park may still obtain legislative approval by July 1. If not, Richards said the Fund will keep the momentum alive “and make it a highlight of the 2026 General Assembly.” The Fund had hoped to have the park open to the public by early 2026.

No Virginia state funding is needed to create the park, just legislation. Private funding, grant funding and $22 million from Loudoun County are available to purchase the land and home, and prepare the estate to serve the public as a park.

Richards said that she has done such work for 20 years in Virginia and never before seen a potential state park acquire as much attention as Oak Hill. Media across the Commonwealth have shared news of the budget and many mentioned Oak Hill.

In the coming weeks, the Fund will continue to work to raise awareness about the importance of preserving Oak Hill, which would be the first private home of a Founding Father preserved for Americans. The Fund will invite lawmakers to visit the estate.

Oak Hill is in incredible shape, Richards shared with Augusta Free Press in an earlier report. Two marble mantelpieces carefully preserved in the home were gifts to Monroe from the Marquis de Lafayette.

“We’re not ready to let this end,” Richards said of the Fund’s efforts thus far. “I think we’re delayed, not dead.”

