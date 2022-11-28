Duke QB Riley Leonard headlines ACC Football Player of the Week honorees 

QUARTERBACK – Riley Leonard, QB, Duke, Fairhope, Ala.

Completed 29-of-41 (.707) pass attempts for 391 yards and four touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 34-31 win over Wake Forest • TD passes covered 30, 46, 30 and 20 yards • Threw the game-winning 20-yard TD pass to Sahmir Hagans with 2:04 remaining in the game • The four touchdown passes of 20 yards or more tied the Duke single-game record • Completed his first 12 passes of the game • Completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns were all career-best marks.

RUNNING BACK – Trey Benson, Florida State, RB, Greenville, Miss.

Honored as ACC Running Back of the Week for the fourth time this season, all since Oct. 31 • Ran 20 times for 111 yards with a career-high three touchdowns in the Seminoles’ 45-38 rivalry win over Florida • Added a career-high 51 receiving yards on two catches • Scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter to break a 38-38 tie • Ranks first in the ACC and fifth in the FBS with 6.84 yards per carry • First FSU player since 2020 to rush for three touchdowns in a game.

RECEIVER – Jared Wayne, Pitt, WR, Peterborough, Ontario, Canada

Fueled Pitt’s 42-16 victory over Miami with career highs of 11 catches for 199 yards and three touchdowns • His initial TD was a career-long 66 yards, followed by scores of 26 and 7 yards • Compiled an impressive 101 yards after the catch • His production against the Hurricanes gave him a personal-best 1,006 receiving yards for the year • Became only the eighth player in Pitt history to achieve a 1,000-yard receiving season.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Maurice Smith, Florida State, C, Miami, Fla.

Played every snap and directed the line calls in FSU’s 45-38 win over Florida • The Seminoles’ offense scored 45 points (FSU’s most versus Florida since 1992 and second-most in series history) and had 497 yards of total offense (FSU’s most in series since 1994) • The Seminoles ran for 227 yards, their seventh straight game over 200 rushing yards, the longest streak in the country this season and FSU’s longest since 1987 • FSU’s five rushing TDs were the most for any team versus Florida since 1997 • FSU’s offense had eight plays of 20+ yards and leads the country with 88 on the season (12 more than any other ACC team) • Earned his second ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor in the last three weeks.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Dayon Hayes, Pitt, DE, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Turned in a dominant performance in the Panthers’ 42-16 win over Miami with five solo tackles, four tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks • His TFLs went for 26 yards in losses (23 yards on three sacks) • His tackle, TFL and sack totals were each career highs.

LINEBACKER – Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson, LB, Hainesport, N.J.

Recorded eight tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, a pass breakup and an interception he returned 35 yards for a touchdown in Saturday’s 31-30 loss to South Carolina • The defensive touchdown was Clemson’s first of the 2022 season and first since Mario Goodrich’s pick-six in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl • His 2.0 sacks were a career-high • He has now recorded a sack in consecutive games for the first time in his career • Helped Clemson limit South Carolina to 1.7 rushing yards per carry.

CO-DEFENSIVE BACK – Darius Joiner, Duke, S, Roanoke, Ala.

Logged six tackles, a key interception and one quarterback pressure in the Blue Devils’ 34-31 win over Wake Forest • After Duke went up by three points with just more than two minutes remaining, Joiner came up with his interception on what would be Wake Forest’s final possession as the Blue Devils ran out the clock to secure the victory • Third Duke defensive back this season to earn an ACC weekly honor.

CO-DEFENSIVE BACK – Erick Hallett II, Pitt, FS, Cypress, Texas

Turned in an active night in Pitt’s 42-16 win over Miami, compiling seven stops, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery • He recovered his own forced fumble at the Miami 19 • Pitt’s offense responded with a two-play touchdown drive, giving the Panthers a commanding 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

SPECIALIST – Christopher Dunn, NC State, PK, Lexington, N.C.

Connected on three field goal attempts – including both in overtime – to lead the Wolfpack to a double-overtime road win over No. 17 North Carolina • Had field goals of 29, 31, 21 yards • Became the ACC’s all-time leading scorer in the game after scoring 12 points • Second ACC Specialist of the Week honor of the 2022 season.

ROOKIE – Javon McIntyre, Pitt, S, Bear, Del.

Made a big impact early in Pitt’s 42-16 win over Miami, recording his first career interception on Miami’s second possession of the game • Added a three-yard TFL and two additional pass breakups.