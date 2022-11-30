Drake Maye named ACC Football Player of the Year: That, and a glaring omission

North Carolina QB Drake Maye is the ACC Football Player of the Year, as he should be, but, serious question: not one person with a vote could vote for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. or D’Sean Perry?

First, to Maye: 3,847 yards passing, 629 yards rushing, 41 total TDs. Kid would have been a legit Heisman top contender if UNC hadn’t flubbed its final two regular-season games.

Now, to the glaring omission. Yeah, yeah, Chandler was redshirting this year, Perry barely got on the field, and Davis was saddled by Des Kitchings being his offensive coordinator.

The panel voting on the All-ACC Football stuff is 51 media members and the league’s 14 head coaches.

I’m telling you, if I have a vote, I’m voting Davis for Player of the Year, and voting all three guys to the All-ACC team, just because.

It blows my mind that each of the three weren’t honorable mention All-ACC this year.

I used to vote on these things, and the reason I stopped was I knew for years that most of the people with votes didn’t take them as seriously as I did, to take the time to look up things like blocking numbers, pass-rush pressure stats, myriad other little details.

OK, so, if most of these folks aren’t taking it seriously anyway, would it hurt just a couple of the voters to use their vote to honor these kids?

ACC Player of the Year

Drake Maye, North Carolina, 46 Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh, 9 Zay Flowers, Boston College, 4 Jordan Travis, Florida State, 3 Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 2 Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, 1

Offensive Player of the Year

Drake Maye, North Carolina, 47 Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh, 9 Zay Flowers, Boston College, 4 Jordan Travis, Florida State, 3 Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 2

Defensive Player of the Year