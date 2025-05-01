Home Don Beyer leads House Dems in bills to rehire, protect federal workers
Government, Politics

Don Beyer leads House Dems in bills to rehire, protect federal workers

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
job interview
(© Antonioguillem – stock.adobe.com)

A group of House Democrats, led by Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia, introduced two pieces of legislation today to rebuild the federal workforce and protect federal workers.

The REHIRE Act would make it easier for federal employees wrongfully fired by the Trump Administration to be rehired, while the PREP Act would codify rules governing probationary status for federal employees to prevent future abuses like the mass firings illegally directed by Trump and Elon Musk.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk are doing unprecedented damage to the federal workforce and the services they provide which the American people depend on. Congress should lose no time in working to repair that damage and pass laws to stop it from happening again. My bills would pave the way to rehire many of the federal workers who devoted their careers to serving the American people, and bringing their essential expertise and experience back to public service. They would also make reforms that would prevent future mass purges like those employed by Trump and Musk, by clarifying and codifying protections in law. Congress allowed this disaster to happen, and Congress must lead in fixing it,” Beyer, who represents a Northern Virginia congressional district with one of the largest concentrations of federal workers in the U.S., said.

The REHIRE Act would address the reckless and nonsensical firing of much-needed and skilled employees with exemplary standing. The bill extends the hiring preference to career federal employees that have been involuntarily removed from their positions in the competitive service during the Trump Administration.

The REHIRE Act is cosponsored by Reps. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin, Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Steve Cohen of Tennessee, Sarah Elfreth of Maryland, Terri Sewell of Alabama, David Scott of Georgia, Chellie Pingree of Maine and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton of Washington, D.C.

The PREP Act would reform the probationary process which impacts both new hires and feds with new jobs or recent promotions to prevent future executive misuse. No across-the-board probationary timeline exists that all agencies must adhere to. The bill will provide clarity to agencies with probationary periods standards within the competitive service and will remove agency discretion from retroactively reclassifying permanent employees as probationary at the will of the executive. The bill will also codify into law the following probationary timelines: one year for new hires and six months for non-new hires (existing feds with new jobs or promotions).

The PREP Act is cosponsored by Reps. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Steve Cohen of Tennessee, Sarah Elfreth of Maryland, Terri Sewell of Alabama, David Scott of Georgia, Chellie Pingree of Maine and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton of Washington, D.C.

The REHIRE Act and PREP Act are endorsed by the American Federation of Government Employees, the National Treasury Employees Union, the National Federation of Federal Employees, the Service Employees International Union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, and the Endangered Species Coalition.

Layoffs, rehires, complaints, oh my: Trump fires thousands of federal employees

Federal government’s human resources plans second round of layoffs

Mary Washington to host jobs event for alums, federal workers

Lawmakers introduce legislation to protect federal workers, services

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 Local protest rallies set for May Day in Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington
2 Charlottesville man charged with possession of child pornography, related counts
3 Virginia man pleads guilty to $2.9M scheme involving veteran training, jobs
4 UVA Basketball: Seven-footer Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State) commits from portal
5 NASCAR News and Notes: Joey Logano goes off on Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones

Latest News

cruz ACSO wilson school
Local

Augusta County: Trespassing charges dropped against Parkland school shooter’s brother

Crystal Graham
6 Best Betting Sites For Kentucky Derby 2025
Sports News

6 Best Betting Sites For Kentucky Derby 2025

Jared Oliver

The 2025 Kentucky Derby will be off to the races on Saturday, May 3rd for the most exciting two minutes in sports.  Last year, Americans bet over $320 million on the Run for the Roses and the Kentucky Derby is expected to set another new record for betting handle in 2025. Horse racing fans are...

Joshua Allen Fitzgerald
Local

Charlottesville: Police ask public for help locating missing city resident

Crystal Graham

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking the public for help locating a city resident who was last seen on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

aew mjf mvp
Wrestling

AEW returns to Norfolk for ‘Dynamite’: Hits, misses on the road to ‘Double or Nothing’

Ray Petree
Sports News

How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in Texas

David Evans
Sports News

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In California

David Evans
trump tariffs
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Kaine bill to repeal dumb Trump tariffs fails because the Ds can’t count votes

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status