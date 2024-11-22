DOJ, state AGs seeking to end Google’s monopoly in internet search

The Justice Department and a group of state AGs is pushing back at Google’s monopoly over internet search engines and to restore competition to benefit consumers.

Former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring joined a bipartisan coalition of 38 state attorneys general in filing a lawsuit in 2020 alleging that Google illegally maintains its monopoly power over general search engines through anticompetitive contracts and conduct.

The multistate lawsuit was accompanied by a federal antitrust lawsuit the Justice Department filed in October 2020.

A D.C. federal district court judge ruled in August that Google violated federal antitrust laws by illegally maintaining a monopoly in online search and search text ads. At issue now are the remedies the court will impose to end Google’s improper conduct that has stifled competition and harmed consumers, and the steps necessary to restore competition for the benefit of consumers.

“The remedies proposed are reasonable, measured steps to restore competition and protect consumers,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said. “Virginia is proud to help produce a balanced resolution that benefits consumers and competitors alike.”

The proposed final judgment filed with the court seeks to end the illegal monopoly and restore competition in several ways. The PFJ ends the company’s search distribution contracts and revenue sharing agreements by prohibiting Google from paying to be the initial default search engine on any phone, device, or browser.

Google is also required to share its data and information — unlawfully obtained through its monopoly power — with rivals to improve the competitive choices available to consumers. This data will be shared in a manner that safeguards personal privacy and security.

The PFJ also seeks the divestiture of Chrome, the browser through which a significant percentage of all searches are made. Coupled with that request will be provisions for additional divestitures, including the Android operating system, if Google fails to comply with specific remedies or if the remedies prove ineffective.

The PFJ prohibits Google from foreclosing competition or self-preferencing through its ownership or control of other products — including Android. Google cannot make Google Search or Google AI mandatory on Android devices, interfere with rival distribution, degrade rival quality, or leverage distributors to preference Google.

Google must also give publishers the ability to opt out of having their data collected for training Google’s AI models or used in Generative AI answers.

The states also propose a public education campaign to inform consumers what Google did, why it is illegal, and what choices they actually have in search engines.

The final order establishes a five-member technical committee to implement, monitor, and enforce the remedies for 10 years.

A hearing on the proposed remedies is currently scheduled to begin on April 22, 2025.