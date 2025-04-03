Home Dog adoptions on hold in Greene County, quarantine in place due to outbreak
Dog adoptions on hold in Greene County, quarantine in place due to outbreak

Crystal Graham
All adoptions are on hold in Greene County as its animal shelter deals with an outbreak of canine illness.

The closure runs through Monday, April 7.

The Greene County Animal Shelter made the announcement last week saying it would be closed temporarily to the public due to the outbreak. The exact nature of the illness has not been disclosed.

“The temporary closure will allow staff to continue quarantine protocols to prevent spread of the disease and to treat dogs who are ill,” the shelter said in a statement posted to social media.

“At this time, the disease is not spreading within the facility, and testing is ongoing.”

The animal shelter is encouraging anyone who finds a stray dog to contact them, so they can share the information and get the lost dog reunited with their family.

While the shelter is closed to the public, donations have continued to pour in.

“Our hearts melted as we stepped outside to the donations from our community on our bench out front,” a social media post from on Saturday said. “You all even thought to bring the shelter staff some yummy goodies. We appreciate each and everyone of you who are supporting us during this time.”

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

