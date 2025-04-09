Home LA Dodgers rally with two in seventh, defeat Nats, 6-5, to salvage series finale
Baseball

LA Dodgers rally with two in seventh, defeat Nats, 6-5, to salvage series finale

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
washington nationals
Photo: © Media Whale Stock/stock.adobe.com

The Washington Nationals trailed 4-0 after four batters, but the Nats fought back to take a 5-4 lead into the middle innings, then, down 6-5 in the ninth, had James Wood at the plate with runners on second and third and two down.

Wood hit a 102-mph grounder to second for the third out, and the defending world champion Los Angeles Dodgers salvaged the third game of the three-game series with the 6-5 win.

Yes, that’s right, the Dodgers had to salvage one, after dropping Games 1 and 2 to the upstart Nats, who were 1-6 on the season just a few days ago.

Washington finished off the Arizona Diamondbacks with wins on Saturday and Sunday to take the weekend series, then defeated LA on Monday, 6-4, behind MacKenzie Gore, and posted a dominant 8-2 win on Tuesday.

Wood, the second-year player acquired in 2022 in the Juan Soto trade, had a big series, with a homer in Monday’s win, and two homers and five RBIs in the blowout win on Tuesday.

CJ Abrams, also acquired in the Soto deal, had a leadoff homer in the first, keying a three-run rally that got the Nats back into it.

Washington took the lead in the third on an RBI double from Luis Garcia and a sac-fly RBI from Alex Call.

Jake Irvin battled back from his rough first, holding the Dodgers scoreless in his final five frames, finishing with a line of six innings pitched, four runs allowed on four hits and three bases on balls, and seven Ks.

LA took the lead in the seventh, getting a leadoff homer from Andy Pages to tie the game at 5-5, then going ahead on an RBI single from Teoscar Hernandez, who had a two-run homer in the four-run first.

Eduardo Salazar (0-1, 4.05 ERA) was the victim there, getting touched for two runs on three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally
2 United Way of Harrisonburg, Rockingham expands into SAW area
3 Another freeze likely next week, and after Easter, before milder weather sets in
4 Mo’ money, mo’ problems: What’s the over/under for UVA Football coach Tony Elliott?
5 Odom’s first flub as the UVA Basketball coach: Not retaining Kyle Guy

Latest News

uva bennett staff
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Isaiah Wilkins, double-‘Hoo, not retained by Odom, moving on

Chris Graham
firearm
Virginia

Mass shooting in Virginia leaves three dead, three injured; comes on heels of governor’s vetoes

Crystal Graham

Four teens are in custody after a mass shooting that killed three people in Spotsylvania County Tuesday night.

Politics, Virginia

Major Disaster Declaration to provide winter storm flood relief for Southwest Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi

More than six weeks after lawmakers wrote to President Donald Trump, Southwest Virginia has received a formal Major Disaster Declaration.

TikTok
Politics

Mark Warner: Trump ‘disobeyed the law’ when he delayed TikTok ban in U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
040925 beechcraft plane crash spotsylvania county VSP
Virginia

Virginia: Two survive small plane crash after emergency landing attempt

Crystal Graham
uva basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Odom lands big man from VCU by way of France, Martin Carrere

Chris Graham
donald trump
Economy, Politics

Trump announces tariffs pause, waiting for foreign leaders to ‘kiss (his) ass’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status