DMV, car dealerships across Virginia team up with license plate contest

Crystal Graham
Published:
blue ride parkway foundation license plate
Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation license plate

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and car dealerships across the state are participating in a contest to raise money for organizations through the sale of revenue-sharing license plates.

A revenue-sharing license plate is a license plate in which a portion of the cost is donated to benefiting organizations.

Popular examples include Shenandoah National Park, Virginia Tech, Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation and Operation Wildflower.

From the beginning of tracking revenue-sharing plates sales in 1992, Virginians have donated more than $73 million to nonprofit organizations and colleges and universities.

Dealers participating in the contest may offer customers any revenue-sharing plate or promote plates that benefit causes meaningful to them.

The dealership that sells the most special license plates that support organizations and their causes will be announced at a news conference in March.

Alvin Melendez, Executive Director of the Virginia Independent Automobile Dealers Association, encourages VIADA dealers to take part in the contest.

“Whether it’s volunteering their time or through charitable giving, Virginia’s Independent Dealers are constantly working to uplift their communities. The license plate contest is yet another wonderful opportunity for your local, family-owned dealerships across Virginia to have some friendly competition for a great cause.”

Dealerships may get more information online.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

