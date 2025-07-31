One person is dead after an apparent drowning this morning at Virginia Beach in the area of 16th Street on the boardwalk.

According to police, a man fell off his surfboard at the oceanfront just before 7 a.m.

A witness reported that the man was unable to breathe and was foaming at the mouth. CPR was performed on the person, but he was not responsive, according to multiple reports.

The victim has not been identified.

There was a low risk for rip currents Thursday morning, according to a local meteorologist.

Drowning on Sunday at Assateague Island

A Virginia teen drowned on Sunday afternoon while swimming at Assateague Island National Seashore.

The victim was identified as Cresencio Lucas Chavez Velaquez, 18, of Parksley, Va.

Velaquez was one of two swimmers struggling in the water near the southern end of the Chincoteague Beach parking lot. According to the National Park Service, the two swimmers were “well offshore.”

Velasquez was pulled from the water and CPR was performed; he was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital. The other swimmer survived.