Developing: Augusta County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Craigsville
Developing: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Craigsville

Chris Graham
Published date:
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is giving us the barest of details about a Monday-night shooting in Craigsville.

All we know is that an unnamed female victim was shot in the arm, and that authorities are considering the shooting, reported in the 450 block of Hite Hollow Road, “an isolated incident,” in the words of Sheriff Donald Smith.

With this little bit of information to work with, the sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with anything additional on the incident to contact them at 540-245-5333.

