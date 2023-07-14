Dental clinic provider recognized for care to low-income residents in SAW region

A provider is celebrating a milestone with the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic. Dr. Jasmine Lee was recognized this week for having 1,000 patient encounters with the Fishersville-based dental clinic.

Lee was hired in 2022 after the Virginia Healthcare Foundation stepped in to help the clinic hire an additional dentist.

“Dr. Jasmine Lee joined us last August and has since then worked hard to bring relief to our most vulnerable neighbors.” said Sophie Parson, ARDC Executive Director. “She is a dedicated, talented and empathetic provider who puts emphasis on patient education and oral health awareness.

“As she celebrated her 1,000th patient encounter with us, we want to express our gratitude to her for choosing our community to launch her career and to the VHCF for awarding us a generous grant to allow us to welcome such a terrific professional.”

The VHCF awarded a $100,000 grant to cover part of the newly hired provider. Thanks to this added capacity, the ARDC has been able to accept more than 320 new patients since August.

“This has been a game changer for us,” said Dr. Albert Schulz, DDS and ARDC Clinical Supervisor. “Dr. Lee has been an incredible addition to our team and the feedback we have received from patients is overwhelmingly positive. Thanks to her we have been able to welcome new patients and increase our capacity for preventative care.”

The ARDC has been providing affordable dental care to SAW low-income residents with no dental insurance or with Medicaid benefits for two decades.

For more information, visit http://augustaregionaldentalclinic.org