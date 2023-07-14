Countries
newsdental clinic provider recognized for care to low income residents in saw region
Local

Dental clinic provider recognized for care to low-income residents in SAW region

Crystal Graham
Published date:
child at dentist office
(© Strelciuc – stock.adobe.com)

A provider is celebrating a milestone with the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic. Dr. Jasmine Lee was recognized this week for having 1,000 patient encounters with the Fishersville-based dental clinic.

Lee was hired in 2022 after the Virginia Healthcare Foundation stepped in to help the clinic hire an additional dentist.

“Dr. Jasmine Lee joined us last August and has since then worked hard to bring relief to our most vulnerable neighbors.” said Sophie Parson, ARDC Executive Director. “She is a dedicated, talented and empathetic provider who puts emphasis on patient education and oral health awareness.

“As she celebrated her 1,000th patient encounter with us, we want to express our gratitude to her for choosing our community to launch her career and to the VHCF for awarding us a generous grant to allow us to welcome such a terrific professional.”

The VHCF awarded a $100,000 grant to cover part of the newly hired provider. Thanks to this added capacity, the ARDC has been able to accept more than 320 new patients since August.

“This has been a game changer for us,” said Dr. Albert Schulz, DDS and ARDC Clinical Supervisor. “Dr. Lee has been an incredible addition to our team and the feedback we have received from patients is overwhelmingly positive. Thanks to her we have been able to welcome new patients and increase our capacity for preventative care.”

The ARDC has been providing affordable dental care to SAW low-income residents with no dental insurance or with Medicaid benefits for two decades.

For more information, visit http://augustaregionaldentalclinic.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

