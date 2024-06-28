Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Albemarle County: Delays likely on U.S. 250 in Crozet as work to widen lane begins
Local

Albemarle County: Delays likely on U.S. 250 in Crozet as work to widen lane begins

Crystal Graham
Published date:
road construction
(© Condor 36 – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Transportation will begin work on July 8 to widen the southbound turn lane from U.S. 240 (Crozet Avenue) onto U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in Crozet.

The work is expected to cause delays during rush hour in the morning and evening. On average, 12,000 vehicles travel U.S. 250 through the intersection daily.

Workers will set up a flagging operation to extend the width of the turn lane, adding more space for drivers waiting to turn westbound.

This allows southbound traffic to move more efficiently through the intersection.

Drivers are encouraged to add extra time to their commute to allow for congestion.

The work is expected to be complete by July 19.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 No happy ending: Chesterfield County massage parlor deemed ‘bawdy place’
2 Q and A: The one obvious thing that UVA can do now to fix UVA Football
3 Analysis: Ryan Dunn landed in a great situation with the Phoenix Suns
4 Alpine Goat Brewery to participate in Hops for Heroes on 4th of July
5 Waynesboro: Food Lion Feeds donates $2,300 to The Salvation Army

Latest News

interstate 81
Local

Traffic alert: Single lane closures on northbound I-81 in Harrisonburg will allow for bridge demo

Rebecca Barnabi
joe biden donald trump
Politics, State/National

Radio silence from top Virginia Democrats on disastrous Joe Biden debate performance

Chris Graham

I scanned social media Friday morning to see what top Virginia Democrats might have to say about Joe Biden’s disastrous performance in last night’s presidential debate.

virginia map
State/National

Virginia Rules Camps open, offer opportunities for youth to learn about law in the great outdoors

Rebecca Barnabi

Another season of Virginia Rules Camps, organized by the Office of the Attorney General and Virginia law enforcement agencies, has begun.

offshore wind
Politics, State/National

Feds announce offshore wind energy lease sale: Capacity to power up to 2.2M homes

Chris Graham
albemarle county EV charging stations electric vehicle
Local

No more free rides: Fees begin July 1 for EV charging in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
uva reece beekman ncaat
Sports

Reece Beekman signs two-way deal with Golden State: Assessing his prospects there

Chris Graham
fredericksburg nationals
Sports

Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana shines in FredNats defeat

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status