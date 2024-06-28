Albemarle County: Delays likely on U.S. 250 in Crozet as work to widen lane begins

The Virginia Department of Transportation will begin work on July 8 to widen the southbound turn lane from U.S. 240 (Crozet Avenue) onto U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in Crozet.

The work is expected to cause delays during rush hour in the morning and evening. On average, 12,000 vehicles travel U.S. 250 through the intersection daily.

Workers will set up a flagging operation to extend the width of the turn lane, adding more space for drivers waiting to turn westbound.

This allows southbound traffic to move more efficiently through the intersection.

Drivers are encouraged to add extra time to their commute to allow for congestion.

The work is expected to be complete by July 19.