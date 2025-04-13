Dead end: Maryland teen leads state trooper on I-66 pursuit, four injured

A state trooper and three others were injured in a crash that occurred during a pursuit Saturday night on Interstate 66 eastbound in Fairfax County.

According to Virginia State Police, the incident occurred just before 9 p.m. when police were notified about an occupied vehicle on the left shoulder of the I-66 express lanes at the 58-mile-marker.

When troopers arrived, the 17-year-old driver was acting suspiciously, and narcotics were in the vehicle. Despite numerous attempts to have the driver turn off the vehicle, they refused, and instead, pulled away from the trooper, initiating a pursuit.

Troopers tried to stop the vehicle again in the express lanes, but both the driver and one of the State Police vehicles lost control in the median.

The suspect driver was able to regain control while the trooper ended up in the westbound express lanes striking a Honda CR-V.

The suspect eventually exited onto Route 50 westbound and turned onto a residential road which had a dead end.

The driver, from Maryland, was taken into custody after first being checked out at a local hospital.

The male driver of the Honda CR-V, a four-year-old passenger and the state trooper involved in the crash all were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

A female passenger in the vehicle was kept overnight at the hospital for observation of her injuries.

Another vehicle in the I-66 westbound express lanes suffered damage after striking debris from the crash.

Virginia State Police will be obtaining charges for eluding, driving without a license and reckless driving. Additional charges are pending.

The incident remains under investigation.