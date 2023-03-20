Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news david cross brings comedy talent to the paramount theater stage in june
Culture

David Cross brings comedy talent to The Paramount Theater stage in June

Crystal Graham
Published:

david cross worst daddy in the world tourEmmy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee David Cross brings his “Worst Daddy in The World Tour” to The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m.

Cross premiered his comedy special, David Cross: I’m From The Future, as a livestream event last year available internationally on his website. Cross’ 2019 comedy special, David Cross: Oh Come On, is available on Amazon Prime and Peacock.

Cross was nominated for two Grammy Awards for the albums, America…Great, and Shut Up You F***ing Baby, and his comedy special, David Cross: The Pride is Back, was named one of the 25 best stand-up comedy specials and concert films of all time by Rolling Stone in 2015.

In 2021, Cross starred in the National Geographic series, Genius: Aretha, portraying famed music producer, Jerry Wexler; he made guest appearances in the HBO Max miniseries, Station Eleven; and starred in the HBO Max film, 8-Bit Christmas. Other TV credits include Arrested Development, Goliath, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, Mr. Show with Bob and David, Freak Show and The Ben Stiller Show.

Tickets range from $37.50 to $147.50.

Tickets are on sale now at www.theparamount.net

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular

1 Virginia Basketball Q&A: Why did Kadin Shedrick ride the bench for two months?
2 Former DuPont Community Credit Union employee faces six felony embezzlement charges
3 Family concerned for well-being of missing Chesterfield County attorney
4 Pat Forde, the ‘towering fraud’ of the interwebs, takes his annual shot at Tony Bennett
5 Five Observations: It was the dumb pass, yes, but it was also the 1-3-1 zone

Latest News

Augusta County
Local

Steven Morelli resigns from Augusta County Board of Supervisors

Rebecca Barnabi
police car
Virginia

Pittsylvania County: Chatham man dies from injuries in two-vehicle crash

Chris Graham

A Chatham man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Pittsylvania County on Monday.

Local

‘The doors will open and the children will come:’ Staunton WRE to hold registration event

Rebecca Barnabi

Parents are encouraged to attend a meet-and-greet event at St. Paul’s Church on March 21, at 7 p.m. to register their children.

virginia agriculture in the classroom
Virginia

Virginia teacher receives national honor for combining math, farming

Crystal Graham
arts council of the valley
Culture

Call for artists announced for Smith House Galleries in Harrisonburg

Crystal Graham
new dominion bookshop charlottesville
Culture

New Dominion Bookshop to host poets Matt MacFarland and Stephen Cushman

Crystal Graham
uva health
Local

Technology assists in controlling blood glucose for children in UVA study

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy